Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Will R Thomson's avatar
Will R Thomson
Oct 3

2 the spike protein was mapped well in advance of giving the jab.

Just cos everyone else on earth didn't learn anything but "S1 rbd binds to ace2". Doesn't man I wasn't retard and learned it all.

S1 S2 GLYCAN RITEIN WITH TRIPLE STEM HELIX, 95 glycan camouflage, futon cleavage site and a sticky transmembrane anchor ".

See.

I'm not retarded.

Cos science!

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Will R Thomson's avatar
Will R Thomson
Oct 3

Hilarious.

I knew by march 2020 the causal mechaism.

6 years later the injured walk into the Allison inquiry with no mechaism and "NOBDOY knows anything, it's all a secret". And can't get compensation without proof of mechaism.

Only one person on the inquiry knows the answer.

And she never fucking told them.

And they never even fucking asked.

They were too busy talking about themselves.

The only winner was Dean Allison who is happy he's the main character hero now.

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