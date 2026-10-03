Knowing what we know now, it’s hard to understand how anyone could possibly give or take this injection.

Sept 8 to 11, 2026, a four day forum called the Allison Inquiry was held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, chaired by Canadian MP Dean Allison. This was an unofficial platform for Canadians to publicly tell their stories of personal injury or the death of family members from the COVID injection.

The Economic Times published videos of individuals who spoke at the proceedings. Dr. Peter McCullough and US Senator Ron Johnson also testified at the Allison Inquiry.

See short clips of testimony given in Ottawa:

In this new video, Dr. Ken Stoller explains further what was wrong with the COVID injection and what was hidden from the public.

So they sold us a product. What we received was a platform. Our cells became the factory. Our job became the compliance department. And they called it a vaccine. We should stop arguing only vaxxed versus unvaxxed. A conventional drug has one active ingredient, one dose, one process.

A medical concoction

The COVID injection was synthetic nucleic acid, plus modified nucleoside, plus lipid nanoparticles, plus intracellular translation, plus a spike protein they hadn’t fully mapped. The label said “vaccine.”

Early signals

The biology said gene delivery platform that they had a good idea would cause harm. Denmark and Sweden found huge variation in adverse event reports by Pfizer lot. Highest reporting batches were early. It is a signal that demanded lot-level investigation. Intact mRNA, truncated fragments, dsRNA, lipid degradation, residual DNA, particle size, potency, cold chain. They never gave the public that data.

If the product was consistent, transparency would have shown it. If it wasn’t, transparency might have stopped injuries and deaths. DARPA [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency] didn’t invent a secret clot formula sitting in a drawer. They funded the chassis.

History

2013, Moderna gets money to turn your cells into an antigen factory for biodefense. By January 2020, they didn’t need to invent mRNA. They needed a sequence. A dual-use platform was waiting, meaning both a bioweapon and a potential, vaccine. That’s documented.

Coercion

There was no federal law locking every adult in prison for refusal.

There was section 564. You must be told you can refuse. Then the Justice Department said employers and colleges could still fire you or expel you for using that right. PREP Act liability shield, CMS mandate on health care workers—the Supreme Court let it stand. You were told you had a choice. Then they took your livelihood for exercising it.

Vaccine fiction

The fact sheet described the medical decision. The labor market supplied the gun. They made your cells produce a biologically active viral protein before they finished mapping what that protein does to blood and tissue. Early messaging: it stays in the arm. That was fiction. If they actually believed it, they were incompetent. Spike and subunits showed up in blood.

What did they know and when did they know it?

2024 Nature: Spike binds fibrinogen and changes clot structure, delays fibrinolysis, drives inflammation. Coronavirus coagulopathy was already known in 2020. The precise spike-fibrin mechanism was not. Uncertainty should have limited the rollout. Instead, they hid the uncertainty under safe and effective. The wrapper was never inert. Ionizable lipids, PEG, livertropism. The delivery particle has its own untoward pharmacology. They will tweak the lipids and targeting for next generation. They will not abandon the platform unless the public puts up a fight. That tells us what the first generation actually was:

LITERALLY A CLINICAL TRIAL AT OUR EXPENSE.

Much of the pandemic death was iatrogenic [medically caused]: Remdesivir, versed, delayed treatment, ventilators. If you went to the ER, they said come back when your lips were blue. The injection added an unmapped exposure to vascular pathology. Authorization at that level of uncertainty, plus that level of coercion was reckless, irresponsible, and ethically bankrupt at best. Our cells were the factory. Our employer was the enforcer. The fact sheet was the alibi.

Write the next sentence yourself. Full essay is on my Substack And if you like the video, subscribe to my YouTube channel at Maverick Physician Share.

The federal government protected the manufacturers from damage suits, but the states did not.

Oct 1, 2026, Reuters: Florida Attorney General sues Pfizer and CEO over COVID-19 vaccine claims

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Thursday filed ​a lawsuit against Pfizer and its CEO, Albert Bourla, ‌accusing the drugmaker of misleading consumers about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine. Uthmeier filed the lawsuit in state court, ​alleging that Pfizer told consumers its COVID-19 vaccine was safe ​while failing to disclose potential risks, including heart inflammation ⁠and other adverse events. Pfizer, according to the lawsuit, urged people ​to get the shot to protect others, even though the company ​never tested whether the vaccine stopped the virus from spreading. Florida has also accused Pfizer of using unfair tactics to dominate the market. It said the company ​made more than $80 billion from vaccine sales, then nearly quadrupled ​the price of the vaccine to $110 to $130 a dose in 2023 from $30.

There is also a civil lawsuit in the Netherlands against 17 people including vaccine cheerleader Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and the Dutch government. The plaintiffs allege they suffered injuries from COVID-19 injections and claim the defendants misled the public about the safety and effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines.

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