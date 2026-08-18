Part 95, Destroying the evidence on vaccines and autism
Dr. Stoller: 'The researchers said it out loud: THIS ANIMAL MODEL MIMICS KEY FEATURES OF AUTISM'
THE MONKEY STUDY THEY BURIED
Video: 3:45
Burying the science
The monkey study they buried.
They took infant monkeys, gave them the same childhood vaccine schedule American kids got in the 1990s.
Same shots, same timing, adjusted only for size.
What happened next was so clear, so damaging, the papers were pulled. Not for fraud, not for bad data—just gone.
This is the study that people promising you the best vaccine schedule in the world do not want you to see.
Sasha Latypova has been compiling the animal data for years.
Her latest piece lays it out without the usual academic fog. (20) Vaccines Induce Autism, Encephalopathy, and Neuropathy in Primates, and Other Lab Animals.
In 2008, Laura Hewitson and colleagues at the University of Pittsburgh presented results at the International Meeting for Autism Research.
13 baby macaques received the full 1990s pediatrics schedule, including the thimerosal-containing shots and the MMR. Three controls got saline.
The vaccinated monkeys showed delayed survival reflexes, problems with learning and color discrimination, abnormal social behavior that got worse after the MMR, slower amydala growth, changes in opioid binding in the brain, brain stem anomalies, and progressive gut inflammation that the unvaccinated animals never developed.
What the animal model showed
Hundreds of genes were expressed differently in their intestinal tissue.
The researchers said it out loud: THIS ANIMAL MODEL MIMICS KEY FEATURES OF AUTISM.
Those abstracts still exist in archives. The full papers do not. They were withdrawn.
No scientific misconduct was ever publicly documented. Just a request from the editor and silence.
Creating phony science
Fast forward to 2015. A study appears claiming the thimerosal-containing vaccines do not cause autism-like effects in monkeys.
LOOK CLOSER. They did not use commercial vaccines. They mixed their own in a lab, and they focused only on mercury, the same single ingredient distraction that has been used for 20 years.
Remove one ingredient, declare the problem solved and keep the rest of the schedule rolling.
This is not the only animal data.
Old rabies vaccines made from brain tissue contain myelin basic protein. Inject them in animals, develop experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis—the classic model for demyelinating disease.
Pertussis toxin, the active component in whooping cough vaccine, is use to create acute encephalopathy and fatal shock-like reactions in mice.
The toxin is required, mutants without it, lose most of the effect.
[Dr. Jules} Freund’s complete adjuvant alone can trigger demyelinating neuropathy in rabbits. Add certain lipids and the damage gets worse. These are not fringe experiments.
They are standard laboratory methods for inducing the exact conditions we are told vaccines cannot cause.
Latypova’s point is simple. When researchers want to study autism-like behavior, gut inflammation and encephalopathy or neuropathy in animals, they reach for vaccines or vaccine components. That it is the model that works. Yet the public conversation still treats the question as settled or redirects to Tylenol or food dies, or more research is needed.
Meanwhile, the combined childhood schedule that was never properly tested against unvaccinated controls continues.
You can argue about the size of the effect in humans. You can argue about genetics and vulnerability.
YOU cannot honestly claim the animal signal does not exist. It existed in 2008. It was presented, and it was made to disappear.
That is not how bold standard science behaves. That is how a protected product is defended.
The papers are gone. The abstracts are not. The methods for creating these conditions in the lab are still used today. Decide for yourself what that means.
Share this if the silence bothers you as much as it bothers me.