Vaccines cause Autism

Video: 3:45

Burying the science

The monkey study they buried.

They took infant monkeys, gave them the same childhood vaccine schedule American kids got in the 1990s.

Same shots, same timing, adjusted only for size.

What happened next was so clear, so damaging, the papers were pulled. Not for fraud, not for bad data—just gone.

This is the study that people promising you the best vaccine schedule in the world do not want you to see.

Sasha Latypova has been compiling the animal data for years.

Her latest piece lays it out without the usual academic fog. (20) Vaccines Induce Autism, Encephalopathy, and Neuropathy in Primates, and Other Lab Animals.

In 2008, Laura Hewitson and colleagues at the University of Pittsburgh presented results at the International Meeting for Autism Research.

13 baby macaques received the full 1990s pediatrics schedule, including the thimerosal-containing shots and the MMR. Three controls got saline.

The vaccinated monkeys showed delayed survival reflexes, problems with learning and color discrimination, abnormal social behavior that got worse after the MMR, slower amydala growth, changes in opioid binding in the brain, brain stem anomalies, and progressive gut inflammation that the unvaccinated animals never developed.