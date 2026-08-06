Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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LK's avatar
LK
8d

They need to look at whether the children were vaccinated while sick too. These are the most profoundly autistic kids. Sick,on antibiotics, then vaccinated, and given Tylenol.

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
6d

Our 2002 lawsuit vs. Phma vaccine makers and Sigma Aldrich in U.S. District Court required us to be ready with all of our discovery work before filing. We were "dismissed" after the 'Lilly Rider" was passed by Congress. But, the files still exist. Cold hard proof already entered in a Court record. All of this documentation, like many other cases, were then entered into the record in USCFC. The Special Master even heard it, before dismissing us and denying us due process under the 36 month limitation motion by DOJ.

But, we don't need to "recall" what happened at the 18 month mark of a now 34 year old. Proof exists. Nor prove that he has been cared for 24/7/365 his entire life. What we need is a change of law. We need sunlight. We need justice.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853

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