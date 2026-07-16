Belief in vaccines has become a cult in modern medicine. Blind obedience is the only option. No questions are allowed. We all must comply.

In this video Dr. Ken Stoller exposes some of the past vaccine lies in public health. These examples of vaccine failure need to be made public and discussed, yet officials seem to have one mission: PROMOTE VACCINATION ABOVE ALL ELSE.

Video: 3:40

No questions allowed

One of the most dangerous moments in science occurs when questioning ends. Not because all the answers have been found, but because institutions become emotionally and financially invested in the answers they already have. Science advances through skepticism. Dogma survives by suppressing it. Unfortunately modern vaccine policy increasingly resembles the latter.

Vaccine failure

Whooping cough, caused by Bordetella pertussis, delivers an uncomfortable truth. Researchers have documented for years that immunity from the acellular pertussis vaccine wanes rapidly. The bacteria have adapted. Outbreaks now hit highly vaccinated populations the hardest. This isn’t controversial. It’s what the data show. Yet the public script never changes: BLAME THE UNVACCINATED. In West Virginia, over five years, roughly 70 percent of cases were in vaccinated individuals. Some analyses show getting the vaccine can increase your lifetime chance of whooping up to four-fold.

Reality is complicated. The response from authorities is not. The same pattern emerged in the 2018 to 2019 measles outbreak in New York City. Officials blamed the unvaccinated and quarantined healthy people in the Hasidic [Jewish] community. You don’t quarantine healthy individuals. In truth, roughly 30 percent of cases were vaccinated. Another 30 percent had no data, likely vaccinated. MMR is well-known, 10 to 15 percent, primary vaccine failure, plus similar secondary failures as immunity fades. No vaccine is 100 percent effective. Pretending otherwise isn’t science; it’s marketing.

COVID blew the lid off this playbook. We were assured the vaccine would stop transmission and end the pandemic. They didn’t. They reduced severe outcomes in some groups early on, but at real costs: myocarditis, excess mortality signals, and more. Breakthrough infections became the norm. \

Medical tyranny

Instead of humility, institutions doubled down. They censored doctors and treated questions as threats. Trust collapsed. Public health loses credibility the moment it promises certainty where uncertainty rules. This goes beyond any single vaccine. Vaccines are Big Pharma’s untouchable cash cow: NO LIABILITY, MANDATED MARKETS, AND ENDLESS BOOSTERS BUILT INTO THE SCHEDULE. Regulatory agencies, often funded by the industry they oversee, show little interest in asking why we mandate products known to cause harm, that frequently fail as advertised. If these were cars, at this failure rate, they’d be recalled.

No proof of vaccine safety

I’m suing the CDC over the childhood vaccine schedule precisely because we deserve the first rigorous independent safety review of cumulative effects in vulnerable subgroups.

Agency capture

Regulatory capture shouldn’t get a free pass. The greatest threat to public health isn’t skepticism. It’s scientism, replacing open inquiry with ideology. Honest medicine admits limitations. It acknowledges individual biological differences. It rejects one-size-fits-all mandates in favor of true informed consent. No slogans, no fear, just information. The bacteria evolve. Viruses evolve. Pathogens adapt. The real question is whether our institutions can evolve too, or whether they’ll keep defending doctrine at the expense of science.

Real science

Science is a process, not a belief system. The moment questioning becomes forbidden, it becomes a religion. And patients deserve better than faith-based public health.

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