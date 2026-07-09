It was 1959 when I attended the birthday party of a little red-haired girl who lived across the street from my family.

Thanks for reading KP’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

At some point before the ice cream and birthday cake arrived, I started feeling queasy and lost my appetite. Being four years old, I walked into the house and told the birthday girl’s mother that she needed to call my parents because I wasn’t feeling well. Children were given a remarkable degree of independence back then—enough independence that today’s Child Protective Services would probably have arrested half the parents in America—but crossing the street by myself was still not one of them. The mother, who always struck me as being a little unusual, had a different idea. Instead of calling my parents, she assembled a plate of those citrus jelly candy slices that children of my generation will remember. They happened to be my absolute favorite. I assume she thought that if she offered me my favorite candy, I would forget all about going home. The problem was that I didn’t want candy. I walked back outside and handed the candy out to the other children. Then I sat down on a lounge chair. That’s when I realized I couldn’t move my legs. I had sensation. I could feel them perfectly well. But from my hips downward, I had no motor control. I called another child over and explained that the birthday girl’s mother was now definitely going to have to call my parents because I couldn’t move my legs. No, I didn’t use the word paralyzed. I was four years old. Despite having an IQ of 150, I still didn’t know all my colors. I remember my father carrying me across the street and taking me to our pediatrician, Dr. Zole. Dr. Zole had gray sideburns, a warm personality, and a reassuring manner that made children feel safe. I admired him tremendously. In fact, I remember thinking: I want to be just like him when I grow up.

“Pediatrician”

The irony is that I eventually became a pediatrician myself. A word that, frankly, if I never heard again, it would be too soon. I resigned from the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2008 and later wrote an open letter titled Les Incompetence, detailing my concerns regarding the organization’s handling of mercury in vaccines. That letter eventually became part of my book Incurable Us. Even during residency I had become uncomfortable with vaccines. Something didn’t feel right. It took several years to understand exactly what bothered me, but by 1989 I had largely figured it out. But I digress. On the drive to Dr. Zole’s office, I could already tell I was beginning to regain motor function. I remember being relieved. I also remember worrying that someone might think I had been faking the whole thing. By the time we finally got into the examination room—and I remember waiting forever—my legs were functioning normally again. The entire episode lasted perhaps an hour. A transient paralysis. A transient myelitis. Whatever label one wishes to attach to it. Fortunately for me, it resolved. Not every child was so lucky.

The years passed. Part of my motivation for becoming a physician was figuring out what had happened to me that day. I asked pediatric neurologists. Some of the best. None had an answer. The mystery remained unsolved for decades. Then, sometime in my forties, I was having lunch with my mother and another couple. The husband had attended UCLA, as I had, and at one point he mentioned having had polio while a student at UCLA. Naturally, I became curious. I began asking him questions. How quickly did the paralysis come on? Was it gradual? Sudden? What did it feel like? The similarities between his experience and mine were striking. So striking that I turned to my mother and asked a simple question: “Did I receive a polio vaccine shortly before that birthday party?” Without hesitation she replied: “Yes. About two weeks before.” And just like that, a forty-year-old mystery solved itself.

So, What Is My Point? My point is not that every case of paralysis following vaccination was caused by a vaccine. Nor is my point that every vaccine is harmful. My point is something both simpler and more important. History is often messier than we’re willing to admit. As a child, I was told vaccines were safe and effective. As a medical student, I was taught vaccines were safe and effective. As a pediatrician, I was expected to reassure parents that vaccines were safe and effective. Yet I experienced a transient paralytic episode shortly after receiving a polio vaccination, and not a single physician ever connected the dots. Not because they were evil. Not because they were incompetent. But because they never thought to ask the question. Medicine has an extraordinary ability to see what it expects to see and overlook what it does not expect to find. For decades, I carried a mystery inside me. The answer wasn’t hidden in an advanced laboratory test. It wasn’t buried in a neurology textbook. It wasn’t unlocked by cutting-edge technology. It emerged from a simple conversation and a mother’s memory. Two weeks. That was the missing piece.

The Most Dangerous Phrase in Medicine Over the years, I have come to believe that the most dangerous phrase in medicine is not: “I don’t know.” “I don’t know” is honest. “I don’t know” is where curiosity begins. “I don’t know” is the birthplace of discovery. The most dangerous phrase is: “That can’t happen.” Because the moment we decide something cannot happen, we stop looking. The moment we stop looking, we stop learning. And the moment we stop learning, science becomes dogma. Science was never intended to be a belief system. Science was intended to be a process of inquiry. A willingness to follow evidence wherever it leads. Even when it makes us uncomfortable. Especially when it makes us uncomfortable.

Whether the subject is polio, autism, chronic illness, Alzheimer’s disease, Lyme disease, vaccine injury, or any other controversial topic, the principle remains the same: We should never be afraid of the truth. Whatever the truth turns out to be. The little four-year-old boy sitting on that lounge chair, unable to move his legs, taught me that lesson long before I became a physician. It is a lesson I have carried throughout my entire medical career. And it is a lesson medicine itself would do well to remember.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment