Both the AAP and the CDC have become fronts for the vaccine makers, and Dr. Stoller points out their wholesale failure to protect the health of children.

Dr. Ken Stoller and Dr. Paul Thomas along with other plaintiffs are suing the AAP over the childhood vaccine schedule.

In addition to that suit, Dr. Stoller is also suing the CDC over the lack of authentic evidence of vaccine safety.

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Dr. Stoller:

As some of you know, I am suing the CDC over the vaccine schedule.

Incredibly, there are no studies on the cumulative effect of the childhood schedule

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at HHS has now promised the first ever scientific analysis of the safety profile of the entire cumulative childhood vaccine schedule. The CDC tried major changes earlier this year. For decades, parents have faced an ever-expanding schedule. The old whole cell DPT vaccine caused high fevers, seizures, and rare brain injury. Manufacturers switched to the acellular DTaP version to reduce side effects, but it actually doesn’t even work, as the bacteria has mutated to such a degree that not only doesn’t the vaccine work, but getting the vaccine increases one’s chances of getting pertussis four times over one’s lifetime. Parents are now asked to accept real risk for short term or negative protection against diseases their child may never encounter. I want to scream negative efficacy, but is anyone listening?

The traditional schedule? Around 72 vaccine doses by age 18. Counting every antigen. One MMR shot is three components. One DTaP is three. Multiply that across boosters, flu shots and more, and many informed parents are asking serious questions. Autism rates have skyrocketed alongside the expanding schedule. While officials deny a link, the same ones who told us the COVID bioweapon jab was safe and effective, and they are still saying that. The government has paid compensation for vaccine-induced autism cases. Whistleblowers from inside the CDC and expert witnesses have highlighted concerning associations with neurological issues, autoimmune conditions, allergies, and more. Vulnerable subgroups, kids with genetic predispositions, mitochrondrial issues, or family autoimmune history face higher risks.

One-size-fits-all

Yet we still have no reliable pre-vaccination screening. That’s why RFK’s HHS proposed scaling back, keep core recommendations for DTaP, HIP, pneumococcal, polio, MMR, varicella, and HPV reduced to one dose. And don’t get me started on the HPV vaccine where the clinical trial showed it gave one in 40 girls an autoimmune disorder, and where there was always a medication that can clear HPV from the human body, Isoprinosine, but not licensed in the USA for obvious reasons. Downgrade other vaccines like HepB, HepA, rotavirus, flu, RSV, and COVID to high risk groups only or shared decision-making with your doctor. This aligns better with practices in countries like Denmark and Japan. Big Pharms and captured medical groups immediately sued to block it. Billions are at stake when a vaccine drops from universal recommendation and loses automatic insurance coverage. Courts have temporarily halted the changes.

As detailed in the powerful book, Turtles All the Way Down, vaccine trials rarely use true inert placebos like saline. Safety is compared to other vaccines. Turtles all the way down. We desperately need proper science on the full schedule. I know it is hard to do your own research or read package inserts. Normally, I would say, talk to your doctor, but when it comes to vaccines, if their mouth moves, they are lying. No one size fits all. NVIC and Physicians for Informed Consent are good resources. Stay informed. Protect your kids. And remember, these greedy evil corporate misanthropes want you and your children chronically ill because it financially benefits them. And once they have your money, they want you dead.

Until the day when we end the incentives for causing human misery and suffering, you will need to stay alert and not trust traditional authority figures, such as the man who called himself the Science, the fraud, Anthony Fauci.

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