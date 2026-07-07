Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
3d

The idea of injecting a healthy person with a known risky drug to prevent something that is not happening and may never happen is unethical on its face. All vaccination should be banned forever for this simple reason alone. Drugs are for treating the symptoms of sick people - they are not the prevention of sickness in the healthy and this is because all drugs come with risk. There is no reason for a a healthy person to take any health risk at all. Would any sane healthy man ever use a condom to protect his wife from getting pregnant if he or she knew that 1/1000000 it could explode? Of course not. Any doctor giving any vaccine or any drug to any healthy person is breaking his oath. It is that simple.

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The Scam Doctor's avatar
The Scam Doctor
2d

There are not 72 vaccine doses by age 18. Here's the real number:

https://thescamdoctor.substack.com/p/no-child-has-ever-received-72-vaccines?r=6hgshq

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