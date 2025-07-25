Dr. Stoller explains just how little we know about the actual safety of the ever-expanding vaccine schedule. Although doctors are quick to assure parents that vaccines are thoroughly tested, in actual fact that is not true. There have never been legitimate vaccine trials on each individual vaccine and likewise, there has never been a study of the cumulative effect of the multiple vaccines given in a single doctor’s visit. There are plenty of reasons for parents to worry about vaccinating their children.

Video: 10:13

Exploring the impact of expanding vaccine schedules on immune and developmental health.

Liability-free Incentive and the 1986 Vaccine Act

The introduction of vaccines did not have the impact on public health that agencies, like the CDC, like to promote. The vast majority of childhood infectious diseases dropped precipitously prior to any vaccines introduced to treat them. Literally it was plumbers and not physicians and vaccines that improved the incidence of childhood illnesses due to better sanitation and improved nutrition.

After the passage of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, NCVIA, which removed liability from vaccine manufacturers, vaccines became the sacred cow of modern medicine.

Some have questioned whether the expansion of pediatric vaccine schedule may be contributing to a rise in chronic immune-related and neuro-developmental conditions such as asthma, eczema, food allergies and autism.

Hello, I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller and this video explores these concerns and highlights the importance of rigorous oversight in public health policy, something that is sorely lacking.

Historical context in the 1986 Vaccine Act

In the early 1980s the vaccine schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, included vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, (DPT), polio, measles, mumps and rubella, (MMR). Fewer than 10 total doses by age six.

By contrast, children today receive over 30 injections for supposed protection against more than a dozen diseases, including hepatitis B, rotavirus, varicella, pneumococcus and influenza among others.

The expansion of the schedule coincided with the passage NCVIA in 1986 which established the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, VICP, and granted legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers.

The intent was to ensure vaccine supply by protecting companies from lawsuits stemming from adverse events.

However, this removed a key incentive for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize long term safety, shifting responsibility for post licensure monitoring to the Department of Health and Human Services, HHS.