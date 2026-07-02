‘Within hours they became lethargic and sick. The next day, their lips turned blue. They could barely move. Emergency room doctors even diagnosed them with post immunization reaction.’

Dr. Ken Stoller wrote about the deaths of these babies back in February. Their mother is a plaintiff along with Dr. Stoller and Dr. Paul Thomas in lawsuit against the AAP.

Now, more than a year after their deaths, the mother is charged with murder.

The New York Post vilified the mother in the piece, Lunatic mom claimed her twins died of 'vaccine injuries' — now she's charged with killing them, referring to her as a “lunatic.”

Here Dr. Stoller reveals the truth about a medical system that puts corporate profit over the health and safety of children and will silence any opposition.

Video: 2:49

Dr. Stoller:

They vaccinated her twins then charged her with murder when they died.

A 23 year mother just got indicted for first degree murder of her own twin toddlers.

The crime?

Her babies died eight days after their 18-month vaccines.

Instead of investigating the shots, the system blamed the mother.

This is the story of Andrea Shaw, and it should terrify every parent in America.

On April 23, 2025, Andrea took her fraternal twins, Dallas and Tyson, for their 18-month shots.

She warned the pediatrician there was a family history of severe vaccine reactions. They dismissed her. The twins got the flu shot, hepatitis A and DTaP.

Within hours they became lethargic and sick. The next day, their lips turned blue. They could barely move. Emergency room doctors even diagnosed them with post immunization reaction.

One week later, on May 1st, Andrea found both toddlers unresponsive. She called 911. And from that moment, the police treated her as the suspect.

A 2016 peer-reviewed study stated, for child death reports, 79.4% received more than one vaccine on the same day.

The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out for vaccine-caused infant deaths.

But instead of looking at the shots, they blame the parents. They’d rather destroy a grieving mother than question the sacred vaccine schedule.

Andrea is now in jail while her husband cares for their new premature baby.

She’s one of the plaintiffs suing the American Academy of Pediatrics for allegedly running a racketeering scheme to hide vaccine risks from families

Nurse Angela Wulbrecht, who’s been supporting the family, said she was shocked and heartbroken. She watched a devastated mother fight for answers, only to be criminalized for it.

This is bigger than one mother. This is what happens when you cannot question vaccines, even when your own children die right after them.

The system protects the schedule at all costs and throws grieving parents under the bus.

If this happened to Andrea, it can happen to any of us.

Share this video. Demand real investigations into post-vaccine deaths. Parents deserve the truth, not a prison cells for asking questions.

Drop a comment. Do you believe this mother should be charged? Or should they investigate the vaccines?

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The truth is getting harder to find, but we’re not going to stop.

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