Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Freedom2Choose's avatar
Freedom2Choose
Jul 2

I’m so sad and speechless at the moment. 😢🙏❤️

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
MJ Bowlen's avatar
MJ Bowlen
7d

My daughter was 29 years old when she died of a sudden cardiac arrest after a covid booster. The medical examiner was told and they didn’t check for vaccine injuries during the autopsy. I absolutely believe that her arrest is to silence her in an attempt to stop the lawsuit. I am praying for this family, and I hope she is found innocent and the doctor is charged with the murder of these innocent children. 🤬💔

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