Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Red-Pilled ER Nurse's avatar
Red-Pilled ER Nurse
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I love this series Dr. Stoller.

You have chosen an excellent way to use your knowledge during retirement, to speak out in a way you could not have done while working as a pediatrician, in California. My respect for you and what you are doing is, well, it's right up there, Sir.

If it's alright with you I'm going to mention Toby Rogers' Doctoral Thesis paper, "The Political Economy of Autism". I have not read Dr. Wakefield's new book (yet), but your review drove my mind directly to Dr. Rogers' thesis. You have probably read it, but those of your readers who have not, please do. The man is brilliant. And he is right. He delivers a sobering, honest, detailed clarion call. But the buglers who should have carried the warning to the people have failed to do their job.

The snowballing cost of caring for the profoundly autistic once they become orphans will bankrupt the country.

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