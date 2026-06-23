Dr. Ken Stoller explains why Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s book, the Bequest, is necessary to wake the public up to the reality of the autism epidemic.

Friday, June 26th is the order date to make this a best seller and put it in the spotlight.

The Catastrophe No One Will Admit

Video: 4:12

What happens to vaccine injured kids when their parents die? The Bequest.

Imagine your severely disable child, non-verbal, dependent for every need.

Now imagine you’re gone. No more advocates. No more protectors.

What happens to them?

Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s now novel, the Bequest, doesn’t sugar coat it. It forces us to face the catastrophe we’re ignoring.

Set in the 19th century on the Oregon Trail, a Norwegian immigrant mother, Nea, loses her husband and must survive alone with her young son, Anders, who displays brain injury symptoms many will recognize as the same symptoms children with autism have today.

No diagnosis. No services. A world that doesn’t understand him.

She fights every day to protect and provide for him, haunted by one question: What happens when I’m dead?

This isn’t ancient history. This is the future facing hundreds of thousands of families today.

Parents of severely autistic children, many vaccine-injured, aging and exhausted.

The book never says the word ‘AUTISM.’ It doesn’t have to. The behaviors, the isolation, the desperation—it’s painfully familiar.

We live in a world obsessed with celebrating and normalizing autism every April. But for profound cases, the non-verbal, the self-injurious, the fully dependent, this is no celebration. It’s a lifelong crisis.

Parents are burning out. Many are already in their 50s, 60s, 70s, caring for adult children.

When they die, group homes? Underfunded facilities? Abuse? Neglect? Wandering? Institutionalization?

The system isn’t ready.

Society pretends the problem doesn’t exist.

Officials celebrate neurodiversity, while ignoring the desperation and the coming catastrophe.

The Bequest strips away the denial. It shows the universal truth: mothers and fathers will move heaven and earth for their disabled child . . . until they can’t.

Dr. Wakefield delivers a fast-moving, graphic, honest story under 200 pages.

It’s about survival, maternal love and the terrifying future when the last protector is gone.

Project Anders and Nea into 2026 America. What happens to these children?

This book is a warning, a reality check, and a reminder that ignoring severe autism won’t make it disappear.

Of course in Canada, they will just be euthanized.

We need honest conversations, real support, and planning for these vulnerable lives, not more slogans.

Read the Bequest. Gift it to policy makers. Share this video.

Demand better for these families before it’s too late.

What happens when the parents die? The answer is coming, ready or not.

Damn it, I knew this was going to happen and all the bribed bureaucrats and politicians who allowed this to happen are all retired, on pensions, or dead.

I was told by a congressional aide 20 years ago that all those in the upper echelon of the government who wanted to know if vaccines were causing autism already knew it and would do nothing about it.

They are all complicit. They should rot in hell, but they don’t believe in consequences or hell, but they sure created hell for parents of the vaccine injured.

Millions have died from the COVID jab. Do you think anyone will be held responsible or that there will be reparations?

This is pure evil. The CDC is still funding new COVID jabs for children, and the FDA is approving new mRNA vaccines.

This is a sad reality inversion until you and I stop this.

Hit like, comment your thoughts and spread the truth.

Go to https://www.thebequest.co/ to check out the book.