Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
1dEdited

The nationwide Control Group study found ZERO autism in the entirely unvaccinated who ALSO avoided both the K-shot and vaccine exposure in utero (preg vax). In the entirely unvaccinated (post birth) there were 2 cases of autism. BOTH of them were in children who received either the K-shot, or were exposed to vaccines during the pregnancy, with the pregnancy vaccines presenting an even higher risk (for all issues) than the K-shot alone. We also learned that the K-shot alone can cause autism, because the one child with autism who was never exposed to any vaccines (before or after birth) got the K-shot alone.

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2d

Thanks for this one. It never made sense to me to be injecting a newborn baby with anything. And if it's just a vitamin, why do they need to put aluminum in it?

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
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