Dr. Stoller presents the facts about the vitamin K shot now regularly given to babies right after birth. One more assault on the health of our children.

Physician and natural health expert Dr. Joseph Mercola made the New York Post on June 12th with this headline: Anti-vax doctor does 180 on newborn shot for 'devastating' condition. The story was by Reda Wigle, astrology writer at the New York Post.

Wigle wrote:

A prominent anti-vaxxer is reversing his stance on a lifesaving injection. Dr. Joseph Mercola once cautioned parents against administering vitamin K shots, calling it “completely unnecessary for your newborn” — but he’s publicly changing his tune. “The data is clear: Vitamin K saves lives,” the osteopath conceded on his website. His about-face comes as doctors across the country are seeing an alarming increase in newborns developing vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB), a rare but potentially fatal condition that can cause them to internally bleed to death — but which can be averted with a single vitamin K shot. Infants are born with very limited stores of vitamin K, as the nutrient is not readily transferred from mother to fetus across the placenta or in breast milk, which contains only small amounts. This deficiency compromises a baby’s ability to form clots in the first six months of life. . . .

The Post took the opportunity to slam HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. for his “vocal anti-vaccine rhetoric” and failure to endorse the vitamin K shot.

Wigle:

In Mercola’s earlier posts, he erroneously claimed that the amount of vitamin K injected into newborns far exceeded the necessary dose and contained preservatives that were potentially “toxic” to an infant’s immune system.

What Wigle was referring to is the toxic aluminum contained in this injection, although she omitted the actual term.

In truth, this was not a balanced story on the controversy at all.

The other side of the debate:

Jeffrey L. Barke, MD. who practices holistic medicine in Corona del Mar, CA noted that the vitamin K shot comes with an FDA black box warning: (17) Video | Facebook

Dr. Barke read from the package:

“Severe reactions including fatalities have occurred during and immediately after intravenous and intramuscular injections of vitamin K.”

Dr. Ken Stoller had this to say about the vitamin K shot.

Why are they forcing toxic vitamin K shots on newborns? The aluminum scandal. Parents wake up. Right after your baby is born, in those precious first moments, hospitals are shoving a needle into your newborn’s thigh. It’s the vitamin K shot. They claim it’s necessary. They refuse circumcisions without it. They make it sound like child abuse if you say no. Circumcision is child abuse, but that is another topic. But here’s the ugly truth they don’t want you to know: Oral vitamin K is just as effective for most babies, if they demand the injection anyway. WHY? Because it contains aluminum, and that aluminum serves zero medical purpose. The official prescribing information for the vitamin K injection carries a black box warning, the FDA’s strongest about aluminum toxicity. It explicitly states that aluminum may reach toxic levels, especially in babies with immature kidneys. Premature and sick newborns are at highest risk, but even healthy term babies are getting this unnecessary metal injected directly into their muscle. Why is aluminum even in there? It serves no therapeutic purpose. It’s not a preservative. It’s not an adjuvant meant to boost anything. It’s a manufacturing contaminant or byproduct. They are injecting trace amounts of a known neurotoxin into your hours old baby, a baby whose blood brain barrier is wide open for no good reason. This is medical madness. The hospitals and OBGYNs who act like this shot is non-negotiable will happily pressure you while ignoring that oral vitamin K regiments have been used safely and effectively in other countries for decades. Yes, the shot is slightly more reliable against rare late-onset bleeding, but at what cost? They’re willing to inject aluminum and benzyl alcohol into your perfect newborn, but they won’t support a simple oral protocol that parents can easily follow. This isn’t about baby safety. This is about control, liability and rigid hospital protocols that treat parents like idiots and babies like pincushions. Newborns are already low in vitamin K for a biological reason. Nature designed it that way. Breast milk is low in it too. But suddenly we must override nature with a toxic jab? Nature keeps newborns low in vitamin K for a very specific developmental reason. Vitamin K levels in the fetus and newborn are deliberately kept low, much lower than in adults because vitamin K dependent proteins play an important role in regulating cell growth and development during the rapid proliferation phase of fetal life. A key 1997 paper in the journal Pediatrics proposed that these K dependent proteins function as ligands for receptor tyrosine kinases in the highly proliferative environment of the fetus. Tight control of vitamin K prevents overstimulation of growth pathways. Too much vitamin K activity could lead to abnormal or dysregulated cell growth. This is way very little vitamin K crosses the placenta active barrier. Newborns have low stores. Breast milk is naturally low in vitamin K. It appears to be an evolutionary trade-off: prioritize controlled fetal development over immediate high clotting factor activity. Late onset vitamin K deficiency bleeding VKDB is rare in evolutionary terms. Nature doesn’t optimize for 100 percent survival of every individual. So there wasn’t strong selective pressure to evolve higher baseline levels. Low vitamin K at birth is not a design flaw. It’s likely a protective mechanism for proper fetal growth regulation. The modern medical response routine injection overrides this natural state to prevent a rare but serious bleeding risk. Parents, you have the right to refuse. Demand oral vitamin K. Delay the circumcision if necessary. Find a midwife or doctor who respects informed consent. Do not let them bully you in the delivery room. Read the package insert. Ask about the aluminum content. Ask why it’s there if it serves no purpose. If enough parents do this, the system will change. This is your baby, not their protocol, not their liability shield. Share this video with every expecting parent you know. The over medicalization of birth has gone too far. Comment below. Did they pressure you into the vitamin K shot? Will you refuse it? This is Dr. Kenneth Paul Stoller. I’ve fought institutional medicine for decades. I’ll always stand with parents protecting their children. Question everything. Protect your newborn. Say NO to unnecessary toxins.

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