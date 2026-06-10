Part 86, There are no double-blind vaccine safety studies
Dr. Stoller: 'The entire system is structurally designed to protect the narrative'
We are constantly told that vaccines are safe and effective, but the truth is, there is no real evidence to support that claim. Here Dr. Ken Stoller explains how rigged, industry-controlled trials always get positive results.
VIDEO: 3:31
The Vaccine Shift: Is Tucker Carlson Right?
Tucker Carlson used to openly mock people who questioned vaccines. He now calls his past behavior ‘unthinking, stupid, and reactionary.’
He says something is clearly wrong with how we’ve approached vaccines, especially the link to autism. And he’s not the only one waking up.
Today we’re going to talk about something few people dare to say out loud: how vaccines became the holy water of Western medicine, a scared ritual that cannot be questioned, no matter what the evidence shows.
In 1979, Dr. Robert Mendelsohn wrote, Confessions of a Medical Heretic.
He argued that modern medicine isn’t really a science. It’s a religion. Doctors became the new priests. Hospitals became the temples. Prescriptions became communion.
AND VACCINES? They became the holy water, the ritual that initiates you into the faith of modern medicine.
This isn’t just a metaphor. It explains why questioning vaccines triggers such intense emotional and institutional backlash. It feels like heresy.
Phony trials
Here’s where it gets truly disturbing. Real scientific trials use inert placebos, usually saline, so you can clearly see what the drug actually does.
Vaccine trials almost never to that, no longer even required for mRNA jabs.
Instead, they often use another vaccine or an aluminum adjuvant as the ‘placebo.’
Both groups get injected with something biologically active. When adverse events are similar in both groups, the new vaccine is declare ‘safe.’
This is scientific sleight of hand.
In the HPV vaccine trials, both the vaccine group and the ‘placebo’ group had extremely high rates of serious autoimmune conditions.
The FDA’s conclusion: No problem, because the rates matched.
The entire system is structurally designed to protect the narrative. Real placebo trials are called ‘unethical.’ Studies showing harm are dismissed as ‘uncontrolled.’
Databases comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated children get deleted.
Regulators who suppress safety signals later get high-paying Pharma jobs.
This isn’t a few bad actors. It’s a self-reinforcing system built to never find what it’s not allowed to find.
Then came COVID: mandates, censorship, injuries, broken promises.
For the first time in decades, millions of people watched the sacred ritual fail in real time, and they started asking questions they were never supposed to ask.
Polls now show nearly half of Americans believe the COVID vaccines caused unexplained deaths. That skepticism is spreading to the entire vaccine schedule.
Questioning vaccines doesn’t make you anti-science. It makes you someone who still believes in real science, the kind that follows the evidence wherever it leads, even when it’s uncomfortable.
The sacred status of vaccines has protected a broken system for too long.
It’s time to demand better evidence, better safety studies, and real informed consent.
If this video made you think, comment ‘HOLY WATER’ below. Share it with anyone stilled trapped in the old religion.
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