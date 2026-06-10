We are constantly told that vaccines are safe and effective, but the truth is, there is no real evidence to support that claim. Here Dr. Ken Stoller explains how rigged, industry-controlled trials always get positive results.

VIDEO: 3:31

Tucker Carlson used to openly mock people who questioned vaccines. He now calls his past behavior ‘unthinking, stupid, and reactionary.’

He says something is clearly wrong with how we’ve approached vaccines, especially the link to autism. And he’s not the only one waking up.

Today we’re going to talk about something few people dare to say out loud: how vaccines became the holy water of Western medicine, a scared ritual that cannot be questioned, no matter what the evidence shows.

In 1979, Dr. Robert Mendelsohn wrote, Confessions of a Medical Heretic.

He argued that modern medicine isn’t really a science. It’s a religion. Doctors became the new priests. Hospitals became the temples. Prescriptions became communion.

AND VACCINES? They became the holy water, the ritual that initiates you into the faith of modern medicine.

This isn’t just a metaphor. It explains why questioning vaccines triggers such intense emotional and institutional backlash. It feels like heresy.