This move by President Trump sounds reasonable and focused on protecting children from harm, BUT as Dr. Bob Sears explains at the bottom of this piece, doctors are being well-paid to never deviate from the ever-increasing schedule.

Trump Shakes Up the Childhood Vaccine Schedule - YouTube

Trump just declared war on the toxic childhood vaccine schedule.

President Trump just dropped a nuclear bomb on the sacred cow of American medicine. He signed an executive order that could completely overhaul the childhood vaccine schedule in this country.

For decades the United States has forced children to take more vaccines and more doses than almost any other developed nation on Earth.

That era may finally be coming to an end.

This executive order is titled, Realigning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer Developed Countries.

In plain English: STOP PRETENDING AMERICA’S INSANELY AGGRESSIVE VACCINE SCHEUDLE IS AUTOMATICALLY THE BEST IN THE WORLD.

Instead, the CDC and its advisory committee are now ordered to study what countries like Japan, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and others actually do and bring America’s schedule more in line with real-world best practices from other advanced nations.

This is huge.

For years, parents who dared to ask questions were smeared, censored, and called dangerous.

Meanwhile, American children have been subjected to one of the heaviest vaccine schedules on the planet, dozens of doses before kindergarten.

Many other developed countries spread them out, give fewer doses, or skip certain vaccines entirely.

This order finally acknowledges what millions of parents have been screaming for years: ‘Maybe we should slow down, look at the actual data, and stop experimenting on our kids like they’re lab rats.’

This isn’t just about the number of shots. It’s about the culture of medical tyranny that developed around vaccines, a culture where questioning was heresy, a culture parental rights were trampled, a culture where ‘safe and effective’ became a religious slogan, instead of a scientific conclusion.

Trump’s order strikes at the heart of that arrogance. It demands we stop blindly following the most aggressive schedule in the world and start using common sense.

This executive order does not ban vaccines. What it does is force a long-overdue review. It protects parental choice. It defends religious exemptions. And it tells the public health bureaucracy that they no longer have unlimited power to dictate what goes into our children’s bodies.

This is a turning point. For the first time in decades, the federal government is officially saying: Maybe we’ve gone too far. Maybe parents deserve real answers.

Maybe we should put children’s health above pharmaceutical profits and bureaucratic power.

The fight is far from over, but the tide is finally turning. Some of you know I testified in front of House Government Reform and Oversight Committee back in 2004 on this topic.

And a congressional aide pulled me aside and said, ‘Everyone in the upper echelons of government who wants to know whether vaccine cause autism, already knows, but they will never do anything about it.’

I left Washington DC thinking we were just going to wait till 2035 when over half the boys had autism and then maybe something would be done.

So, maybe we won’t have to wait before something changes.

If you support this move towards sanity and parental rights, comment ‘FREEDOM’ below right now.

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We’re going to keep covering these critical fights as they unfold.

The era of blind compliance is ending. Stay strong.