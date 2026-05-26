What if certain researchers decided that making humans allergic to red meat was a moral and ethical goal? What if researchers at Western Michigan University produced a peer-reviewed paper suggesting that creating meat allergies was promoting “virtuous action”?

What if that paper is also published on the NIH website?

Here Dr. Ken Stoller explains what’s happening with ticks and ‘moral bioenhancement.’

Video: 3:38

Engineered ticks to make you allergic to meat.

I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller, and some of you know I have a webinar on treating Lyme disease the right way at KennethStollerMD.com.

Now a recent peer-reviewed academic paper seriously argues that scientists should deliberately engineer ticks to spread a meat allergy because eating meat is ‘morally wrong.’

They call it ‘moral bioenhancement.’

I am not making this up, and spoiler alert, these ticks are already being distributed throughout the United States.

This paper, titled, Beneficial Bloodsucking, written by professors at Western Michigan University, actually proposes using genetically modified lone star ticks to to intentionally spread Alpha-gal Syndrome, a serious, potentially lifer-threatening allergy to red meat.

United States citizens have already died from this allergy.

The authors argue that making people allergic to mammalian meat would make them more virtuous by forcing them away from eating beef, pork, and lamb.

They go so far as to claim that developing and spreading this condition could be ‘morally obligatory.’

Let that sink in.

They want researchers to:

One, engineer ticks to carry Alpha-gal syndrome. Make the ticks more successful at spreading.

When you do something evil, you have to announce what you are doing in advance, but this has already been ongoing.

Alpha-gal syndrome is not a minor inconvenience.

After a tick bite, many people develop a severe allergy to red meat and mammal products.

Reactions can include: Hives and rashes, severe gastrointestinal distress. A anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

The CDC estimates up to 450,000 Americans may already be affected, with over 110,000 suspected cases identified between 2010 and 2022.

And these academics want to intentionally make this worse. This isn’t happening in a vacuum. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has already funded genetic engineering of ticks, giving over $7.6 million to develop self-limiting genetically modified ticks.

While that specific project focused on cattle ticks, it proves the technology is real and advancing rapidly.

We are now living in an era where academics openly discuss using genetically engineered insects as tools for social engineering.

And here’s what makes this even more concerning. Many of these same ticks spread Lyme disease and other serious infections.

I’ve been treating chronic complex Lyme and tick-borne illnesses for years.

If you or a loved one is struggling with Lyme, co-infections, or chronic illness from tick exposure, I invite you to join my webinar at KennethStollerMD.com.

We go far beyond what most conventional doctors offer and focus on real, effective integrative approaches.

This is not public health. This is ideology masquerading as science.

When academics start arguing it’s morally good to spread disease and allergies to control human behavior, we have entered very dangerous territory.

We must push back against this kind of thinking.

If this video opened your eyes, comment below. Share it with everyone you know, especially meat producers, hunters, farmers and parents.

Subscribe and hit the bell for more honest, uncensored health and science information.

Your body belongs to you, not to academic experiments.