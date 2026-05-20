The mainstream news has issued warnings. The tick population is exploding and that means more Lyme disease and meat alleries.

USA Today: Why this tick season could be the worst in a decade

The Hill: Tick that causes meat allergy, other rare virus is spreading: What symptoms to watch for

ABC4 Utah: ‘We’re in for a bad year’: Scientists see warning signs for Lyme disease, tick-borne illnesses

CBC: Scientists are warning Canadians to get ready for a U.S. tick invasion this year

BUT the good news is that there’s a Lyme disease vaccine coming to the rescue.

SEE: NYC. PIX11: Lyme disease vaccine

Dr. Ken Stoller questions the perfect timing of ticks, Lyme disease, and a new vaccine.

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New Lyme vaccine, plus, exploding ticks exploding ticks across America: coincidence or setup? Boxes full of ticks are being found on farms are being found on farms all across America. Tick-borne diseases are exploding. Lyme cases in Ohio alone, went from 40 in 2010 to 2,800 last year. And right on cue, a new Lyme disease vaccine from Pfizer and Valneva is headed for FDA approval. Coincidence or something much darker? I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller and some of you know I have a detailed webinar on treating Lyme disease the right at Chronic Lyme Disease Webinar | Symptoms, Misdiagnosis & Treatment Dr. Kenneth Stoller MD | Lyme Disease, Cancer & Addiction Expert, which is more timely than ever, especially since we are once again being challenged by another corporate bioweapon. Almost 30 years ago, the first surface antigen, a based Lyme vaccine was pulled after serious side effects. It actually activated persister cells [in people who had been exposed to Lyme disease], and that put the vaccine recipients into a relapse. That was the side effect, but it wasn’t described as such. Now the new one also targets surface antigen A and requires three shots the first year, plus yearly boosters—a lifelong revenue stream. Hint, hint, nudge, nudge, say no more. Meanwhile, mysterious ‘boxes of ticks’ are showing up on farms. Farmers in Ohio and other states are reporting never-before-seen explosions of new tick species. Helicopters dropping them> Genetic modification? And Bill Gates’ foundation has funded Oxitec’s research on genetically modified ticks. What a surprise. Then there’s Alpha-gal Syndrome About Alpha-gal Syndrome | Alpha-gal Syndrome | CDC, a tick-induced red meat allergy that’s surging. Hundreds of thousands of Americans can no longer eat steak, burgers, or bacon. Gates has publicly talked about reducing red meat consumption. Create the problem, offer the solution. The solution: lab-grown meat, bug protein, AND A BRAND-NEW VACCINE. Whether you believe it’s deliberate bioweapon deployment or just perfect timing, one thing is clear: the tick population is exploding right as this vaccine rolls out. This new vaccine requires multiple doses and annual boosters, perfect for Big Pharma profits. But after what after the last surface antigen A vaccine, should we be asking harder questions? Why are tick numbers surging so dramatically in so many states at exactly this moment? Why the sudden media push about a ‘bad tick year’ right before approval? This isn’t about being anti-vaccine. It’s about demanding transparency. Protect yourself: tick checks after being outdoors, proper repellients. I like the product Cedarcide strong immune support. Comment Tick Truth below if this needs to go viral. Share with every hunter, farmer, parent, and outdoors person you know. We deserve real answers, not more coincidences. Drop a like, if you’re awake. Subscribe for more investigations they don’t want you to see

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