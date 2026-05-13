In a recent interview on Just the News, Dr. Peter McCullough talked about the dishonest research that has been used as proof of no link between vaccines and autism.

He noted that things are changing.

McCullough said:

Now there are 12 well done research studies in the modern day showing a healthy child born today is healthier if they remain completely unvaccinated.

In the following video, Dr. Ken Stoller focused on those 12 studies. This science is INDEPENDENT research, a word never used by health officials to describe their studies.

Video: 3:17 This Evidence About Autism Was Too Threatening to Publish

The first patient with autism that I ever saw came to see me in 1989.

The child had worms, and I treated him with Mebendazole, which apparently blocked the absorption of gluten from his intestines, and within hours, he was making better eye contact, more verbal and more social.

It was a lesson for me that autism wasn’t some psychiatric diagnosis, but a medical problem that had potential treatments.

It would take me a couple more years before I realized that the vaccines children get was causing an encephalopathy.

The sad fact is that for decades they told us that vaccines have nothing to do with autism, just’ better screening,’ ‘better diagnosis.’

I met with our legislators back in 2004, and an honest congressional aide pulled me aside and said this: “Everyone in the upper echelons of government who want to know whether vaccines cause autism, already knows, but they are not going to do anything about it.”

I left disheartened, thinking we were going to have to wait till 2035, when 50 percent of boys would be diagnosed with autism. Because at that point, it would bring down the government, and maybe then children on the spectrum could get treated appropriately.

Two decades since I went to our nation’s capital, a brand new, peer-reviewed study says what has been known for decades.

A major new paper titled, Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, systematically reviewed over 300 studies.

They found that 79 percent of studies on vaccines or their components, 107 out of 136, showed evidence consistent with a vaccine-autism link.

12 studies comparing fully vaccinated versus completely unvaccinated kids showed dramatically better health outcomes in the unvaccinated, including far lower autism risk.

This is one of the most comprehensive analyses ever, looking at all risks factors together: genetics, parental age, toxins, premature birth and vaccinations.

Autism now affects one in 31 American children, but in California, it is one in 19.

The study concludes that combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccines are a significant modifiable risk factor in a multifactorial model.

It breaks decades of censorship and marks Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s major return to the scientific literature.

No single factor explains the explosion, but cumulative vaccines during critical brain development windows stand out as one we can actually change.

This isn’t anti-vaccine. It’s demanding real science on the full schedule.

Parents deserve transparency, not censorship. Comment Autism Truth as this needs to go viral.