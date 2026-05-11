VIDEO: 4:33

We now know how the government lied about the COVID vaccines. For over 250 years, the same playbook has propped up toxic vaccines. Authorities push them hard, then double down when injuries appear. Now after COVID, we finally have a real chance to break the cycle. Here’s how it works: The ‘vaccine positive feedback loop’: A new vaccine launches with massive hype. Injuries and failures show up. Officials exaggerate benefits, move goalposts, and bury the harms. Public pushback grows. Instead of pulling back, they blame not enough people vaccinated and push harsher mandates. It’s those darn unvaccinated folks that are causing the disease. This creates more resistance which makes them push even harder. Negative feedback, the natural creation, gets overridden. Devotion to the program only increases. That’s why vaccines often feel like a religion. I call the greed-driven religion, Jabbism. This isn’t new. In 1955, the Salk polio vaccine was rushed out and declared ‘safe and effective.’ Faulty batches caused paralysis and deaths. I was one of those children, paralyzed from the waist down for a short time, two weeks after one of those vaccines. Officials blamed one manufacturer publicly, but quietly knew others had issues too and buried the reports to protect public confidence. I did not have the infamous Cutter vaccine. I had one from another company.

Covering up the damage from mercury in vaccines—SIMPSONWOOD

Decades later, leaked CDC transcripts showed officials worried about mercury in vaccines and neurodevelopmental issues. One said his job was to ensure 100 million got vaccinated, even if meant downplaying risks. The data got massaged before publication, massaged five times.

For more on the secret Simpsonwood meeting in 2000 where CDC, FDA and pharmaceutical reps schemed to cover up the clear link between mercury in vaccines and neurological damage in children see:

In 2013, I wrote about further fraud from the CDC. Even before the meeting at Simpsonwood in June 2000, one CDC official advised another official on how to cover up evidence of the damage being done to children from mercury in vaccines.

Mercury, Simpsonwood 2000, and an Elementary Cover-up - Age of Autism

[Frank] DeStefano’s name has come up regarding vaccines and autism in the past. Last Nov. the story, CDCs Dr. Coleen Boyle Suggested Manipulating Autism Dx Age in 2000.

“CDC’s Dr. Coleen Boyle who presented at the autism hearing today is one of the major architects of the the perpetuation of the autism epidemic.

“In April 2000, 6 weeks before the Simpsonwood meeting, Boyle suggested manipulating the data by adding 1 and 2 year olds to the data set – kids too young to have an ASD diagnosis – in order to dilute the danger. She belongs in prison.

Boyle advised DeStefano on how the CDC could hide the association between vaccines and autism, “Since most of the dx’s are generally not picked up until the 2nd or 3rd year of life had you considered eligibility criteria of at least 18 months or 2 years?? What happens if you do this?” ….

Video continues:

Fast forward to COVID Senator Ron Johnson’s recent Senate hearing unmasked how Biden health officials purposely turned a blind eye toward COVID-19 vaccine safety signals [that] laid it bare. Senior FDA analyst Dr. Ana Szarfman developed a better way to detect safety in VAERS data. It cut through the statistical ‘masking’ the hid harms by comparing the new mRNA shots only to each other, instead of older vaccines. Her analysis flagged dozens of serious conditions: heart issues, strokes, neurological problems and more. Instead of acting, the FDA told her to stop. Peter Marks and others worried her findings would fuel anti-vaccination rhetoric. They suppressed the data to avoid ‘vaccine hesitancy’ and protect rollout. Informed consent went out the window. Mandates continued. Marks was the fool who said, “How will we know if the jab is safe for children, unless we give it to them?” But they knew early about myocarditis and other risks, but downplayed them. The system was designed to miss widespread harms, and maybe because it was meant to cause widespread harm and was working as advertised, so to speak. This masking of injuries, calling everything ‘one in a million’ while common patterns get ignored has hidden a show decline in public health for generations. But COVID was too big to bury. Millions were affected. Trust in institutions has collapsed. History is cyclical. When positive feedback loops go too far, equilibrium eventually returns through broader forces. The unprecedented damaged from these shots combined with undeniable evidence from hearings like Johnson’s, is creating that correction. It’s time to demand transparency, real placebo-controlled safety studies, and an end to this dangerous experiment. The injuries were never ‘extremely rare.’ They were systematically hidden. The tide is turning because the truth finally became too large to hide. Share this if you want real accountability. Question everything. Protect the injured and help restore balance to medicine based on the work of independent researchers and Senator Ron Johnson’s investigations.

Forty-two years ago, we were shown the attitude of federal health officials in this FDA publication.

Published in the June 1, 1984 US Federal Register, and on the back of the polio vaccine fiasco, the FDA made very clear their protective policy position on polio vaccines:

..any possible doubts, whether or not well founded, about the safety of the vaccine cannot be allowed to exist in view of the need to assure that the vaccine will continue to be used to the maximum extent consistent with the nation’s public health objectives…the importance of the vaccine and of maintaining public confidence in the immunization program that depends on it…

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