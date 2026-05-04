Moderna was one of the major producers of the COVID vaccine during the pandemic.

The company claimed the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 93.2%.

(See: Spikevax (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) 2025-2026 Formula)

BUT what if Moderna’s effectiveness claims were based on manipulated data? What if the company knew BEFORE the vaccine was distributed worldwide that if it didn’t prevent COVID infection, AND what if they hid the findings? What if during the trials, Moderna knew was no difference in infection rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated study groups? What if the vaccine was completely useless?

Dr. Ken Stoller explains how recent revelations exposed everything.

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Video: 7:14

Dr. Stoller:

93.2 percent efficacy for the COVID jab. That number was everywhere—on the news, in press releases, in government briefings, on social media. It became one of most cited statistics of the entire pandemic. BUT buried deep inside the same trial that produced that number is another set of numbers, numbers that almost nobody talked about. Numbers, that if you understand what they mean, change the conversation entirely. Let’s look at Moderna’s numbers from Moderna’s own trial. And for five years, almost nobody asked what they meant. Let’s start at the beginning. In 2021, Moderna’s COVE trial results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the most prestigious medical journals on earth. The headline finding was dramatic: out of roughly 30,000 participants split equally between vaccinated and placebo groups, there were 55 cases in the vaccinated group, 744 cases in the placebo group. That produced an efficacy figure of 93.2 percent That number went global overnight. Governments cited it. Regulators approved based on it. Mandates were justified using it. And honestly, on the surface, those numbers look remarkable. But here’s the thing about clinical trials that most people don’t know. How you define a case when you measure it and who you test matters enormously. SO let’s look at exactly how those numbers were generated. The COVE trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Around 15,000 people received the Moderna mRNA vaccine. Around 15,000 received a saline placebo. Neither group knew which they got. Cases were counted primarily based on symptomatic illness. If you felt sick and tested positive, you were a case. If you had no symptoms and weren’t tested, you weren’t counted. This is important because it means that the 93.2 PERCENT FIGURE IS NOT MEASURING WHETHER THE VACCINE STOPPED YOU FROM GETTING INFECTED. It’s measuring whether the vaccine stopped you from getting sick enough to seek testing during the trial window. That distinction is critical, and here’s where it gets interesting. At the end of the blinded phase of the trial, participants were offered something called the Participant Decision Visit or PDV. This was their chance to find out which group they’d been in. 27,109 out of 29,362 people who completed the second dose. And as part of that visit they received an RT-PCR swab test—an objective, standardized infection test, not based on symptoms, not based on who felt sick enough to see a doctor.[It was] a direct test to see whether the virus was present. Now, if the vaccine had produced durable, meaningful protection against infection, you would expect to see far fewer positives in the vaccinated group at this point. So what did the test find? Placebo group: 157positives. Vaccinated group: 153 positives. Let that land for a moment. After all the injections, after all the side effects, after all the mandates and the debates and the career losses and the relationship breakdowns over this shot, at the single most objective infection test in the entire trial, the difference was four people out of 27,000.

Moderna testified they never tested to see if the jab prevented infection, but obviously they did. They knew in advance the COVID jab was a dud. NOW, I want to be precise here because precision matters. Does this prove the vaccine was completely useless? Yeah, it certainly does. Yet infection protection was still widely claimed by health authorities. IT WAS ALL A LIE. So what does this data actually tell us? At minimum, it tells us that by end of the blinded phase, there was no meaningful detectable difference in infection rates between the two groups. This is proof of deliberate fraud given Moderna knew this before the jab was unleashed. Based on the documents: One: The 93.2% efficacy was based on a narrow symptomatic case definition during a specific short window using passive surveillance—meaning you had to feel sick and seek testing to be counted. Two: The most broadly effective test in the trial showed no meaningful difference between groups. Three: This data was cited in the paper but not mentioned in the abstract, and according to multiple researchers and AI analysis tools reviewed for this video, went essentially unexamined for five years. Were these researchers villains that knowingly promoted a less than worthless jab? Did you purposely obfuscate their results and never revealed in an accurate summary what the trial actually proved? Well, what do you think? I think guilty as charged. The institutions responsible for communicating that information did not meet their obligation to the public that depended on them. That deserves serious accountability. This situation is not without precedent. A 2005 study by Simonsen and colleagues, reviewing flu vaccine data, found that the claimed mortality benefits of flu vaccines in elderly populations may have been significantly overstated, potentially due to health user bias in the study designs. In other words, the people who got vaccinated were already healthier, so they had better outcomes, not necessarily because of the vaccine. The COVID bioweapon trials were randomized, which controls for that, but the point stands. Efficacy numbers produced the short trial windows, using narrow outcome definitions, may not reflect what actually happens in the real world over time. And when the products are mandated, when careers, relationships and freedoms are conditioned on them, when the unvaccinated were denied rights and blamed for spreading the infection— Of course we now know the bioweapon jab neither prevented infection nor transmission. It was designed to fuss up our immune systems. The accuracy of those efficacy numbers stops being an academic question. It becomes a question of informed consent. Remember the package insert for the COVID bioweapon jab was a blank page. It becomes a question of trust and malfeasance at a criminal level. Once trust if broken at this scale, it is very hard to rebuild. I’m not telling you there was an agenda to cull the population in a democide using a genetic altering product that would cause heart attacks, strokes and cancer, but then I’m not denying it either. Ask why 153 versus 157 was not in the abstract of one of the most consequential medical papers of last decade. Most physicians and scientists only read abstracts. Science was captured and destroyed by Mr. ‘I Am The Science,’ along with others who have yet to be held accountable. SO if the institutions that ask for your trust want it back, they know what they need to do, but will they do it? Don’t hold your breath.

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