Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Gary S. Goldman's avatar
Gary S. Goldman
May 5

93.2% efficacy = protection against symptomatic COVID-19 illness, using the trial’s primary clinical endpoint. The trial summary reports 55 cases in the Moderna group vs 744 in placebo.

Full asymptomatic endpoint = protection against infection detected without symptoms, including PCR and seroconversion. The same trial summary reports 214 cases in the Moderna group vs 498 in placebo, with 63.0% efficacy for asymptomatic infection. CDC’s evidence review reports the RCT asymptomatic infection relative risk as 0.43, which corresponds to about 57% risk reduction.

So the vaccine looked much stronger against symptomatic disease than against asymptomatic infection. That is not a contradiction; it means the product’s strongest demonstrated effect was preventing illness, especially severe illness, not fully blocking infection.

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