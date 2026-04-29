Dr. Ken Stoller reveals another dangerous ingredient found in childhood vaccines—the weed killer glyphosate. Add this to the list of other vaccine additives like mercury (flu shot), aluminum, and formaldehyde. Somehow we’re to believe that injecting deadly toxins into pregnant women, babies, and small children in ever-increasing amounts has no effect on their health.

Our children continue to be a lab experiment for the pharmaceutical industry.

Video: 1:40

Did you know that every childhood vaccine tested contains glyphosate—the same chemical found in weed killer?

And the MMR vaccine, it has 25 times more glyphosate than any other shot your child receives. How does a weed killer end up in vaccines?

It’s all about how vaccines are made. Inactivated viruses, like those in the MMR shot, are grown in a gelatin medium. That gelatin comes from animals exposed to glyphosate in their feed.

The result? Glyphosate sneaks into the vaccine—straight into your child’s body. Why does this matter?Glyphosate is linked to leaky gut—a condition where the gut lining breaks down, letting toxins and undigested food into the bloodstream.

Leaky gut is connected to allergies, autoimmune issues, and even autism. Many children with autism suffer from gut problems. Could glyphosate in vaccines be part of the reason? Ever wonder why so many Americans have food allergies and sensitivities? It’s not just gluten. Glyphosate is everywhere in our food—and now, in our vaccines. Some people can eat anything in Europe but get sick in the USA. And it’s not just peanuts. Glyphosate could be the hidden trigger. Parents deserve answers. We need transparency in vaccine ingredients and manufacturing. Why are we still using animal –derived gelatin that carries hidden risks? There are safer alternatives. Our kids deserve better. Glyphosate in vaccines is a problem we can’t ignore.

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