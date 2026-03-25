Dr. Ken Stoller reveals how a federal judge, endorsed by Democrat Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, was able to circumvent changes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.’s recent ACIP appointments were a marked difference from previous ACIP panels where members were seriously conflicted because of money ties to the vaccine industry.

In a suit filed by the American Academy of Pediatrics against Kennedy’s actions, declarations from pediatricians argued that they don’t have time to spend on shared decision-making over vaccines given to patients. They want all vaccines for children mandated.

As a result of this suit, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy recently nullified all the new ACIP changes. Dr. Stoller gives us the details.

ACIP Shut Down The Ruling Changing Vaccine Policy

Video: 5:04

ACIP disbanded amid federal court ruling.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, has been disbanded following a federal court ruling.

This unprecedented decision comes after U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy nullified all ACIP votes taken since June, 2025, citing procedural violations and conflicts of interest.

Rather than appeal the ruling, the administration has opted to reconstitute the committee—a move that could reshape vaccine policy in America.

Judge Murphy’s ruling stayed the appointments 13 ACIP members and voided critical votes, including reducing the childhood immunization schedule from 17 diseases to 11 aligning with European standards, removing the hepatitis B dose for low-risk infants, transitioning COVID 19 vaccination to shared clinical decision-making, elimination thimerosal from children’s flu vaccines.

Cancelling vaccine injury discussion

These reforms, supported by independent physicians, were evidence-based measures aimed at restoring trust in vaccine policy. But the ruling effectively cancelled ACIP’s March 18-19 meeting, the first in its 62 year history to formally discuss vaccine injuries.

Big Pharma is in control

This is what happens when Big Pharma’s business model is threatened: A coalition of industry-funded organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, went judge shopping and found a willing partner to shut down the first ACIP [meeting] in decades that dared to ask hard questions about vaccine safety, efficacy, and conflicts of interest.

The AAP, whose largest donors include Pfizer, Merck, and Moderna, fought to preserve a bloated 18 disease vaccine schedule, ignoring cumulative safety data demanded by parents and independent scientists.

Their lawsuit was not about public health. It was about protecting industry profits.

Judge Murphy’s decision has raised serious questions about judicial impartiality.

Overturned for activism

In 2025, Murphy defied a Supreme Court stay to block the Trump Administration’s deportation policy, earning criticism even from Justice Elena Kagan.

Pharma-funded senators

Murphy was recommended by Senators Elizabeth Warren

and Ed Markey, who have received significant campaign contributions from the pharmaceutical industry.

Obstruction of reform

Beyond vaccine policy, Murphy has issued rulings designed to thwart the President’s agenda, including halting immigration enforcement and blocking funding cuts to failing federal programs.

The disbandment of ACIP highlights the urgent need for transparency in vaccine policy.

For decades the committee has been plagued by conflicts of interest and industry capture. Independent physicians like Dr. Ryan Cole

and Dr. Kirk Milhoan have fought to bring accountability to the process.

Dr. Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist with direct experience treating children with cardiac complications post-vaccination, was singled out in Judge Murphy’s opinion, despite his expertise and commitment to evidence-based reforms.

The administration decision to reconstitute ACIP is the right move. It’s an opportunity to appoint a new committee to restore scientific integrity and puts the health of American families first.

The Independent Medical Alliance, representing over 12,000 physicians, is calling for a vaccine advisory committee that is free from industry capture, committed to rigorous science, accountable to patients—not pharmaceutical balance sheets.

This is about more than vaccines. It’s about the integrity of public health policy.

The American people deserve a system that prioritizes their well-being over corporate profits. Big Pharma backed medical groups have used the courts to protect their interests at the expense of transparency and accountability.

But the tide is turning, Independent physicians and advocates are fighting back, demanding reforms that put families first.

The disbandment of ACIP is a wake-up call. It’s time to demand a vaccine advisory committee that follows the evidence, asks hard questions, and prioritizes the health of American families.

Let’s hold the system accountable and ensure that public health policy serves the people, not the pharmaceutical industry.

Share this video to demand transparency and reform, for truth, for health, for humanity. The fight for transparency continues.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment