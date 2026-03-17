Dr. Ken Stoller makes it clear that more and more people are skeptical of vaccine safety and efficacy claims. It is time to seize the moment.

Video: 3:40

Something remarkable is happening. For the first time in decades, nearly half of Americans believe the government should not require children to be vaccinated.

This profound shift in public opinion is a direct response to the growing awareness of vaccine injuries, media censorship, and the pharmaceutical industry’s relentless lobbying.

But we can’t let this moment be buried by those who profit from keeping us sick.

Polling data reveals a shocking reality: HERE

9 percent to 34 percent of the COVID gene jab recipients reported side effects.

7 percent to 13 percent developed serious side effects

24 percent to 28 percent know someone who they believe died from the vaccine.

46 percent to 55 percent believe the COVID vaccines caused a significant number of deaths.

These numbers are staggering, and they explain the unprecedented loss of trust in doctors, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies.

Trust in physicians has plummeted from 71.5 percent in 2020 to 40.1 percent in 2024.

Trust in the pharmaceutical industry has also hit historic lows.

How did we get here?

For decades, the pharmaceutical industry has used a simple formula to control the narrative: Enshrine chosen parties as credible sources, buy out those sources, use them to amplify propaganda while suppressing dissent.

This formula has created a monopoly on truth, where media outlets, scientific journals, and even social media platforms work together to gaslight the public.

They dismiss vaccine injuries as ‘rare’ and label any criticism as ‘misinformation.’

But the Internet and platforms like Twitter under Elon Musk has begun to break this monopoly, allowing the truth to leak out.

The Tide is Turning

Polls show that almost half of Americans no longer fully trust childhood vaccines.

Support for vaccine mandates has significantly declined, and more people are questioning the safety and efficacy of the CDC vaccine schedule.

This shift is reflected in the growing popularity of health freedom movements like Make America Healthy Again, MAHA, which prioritize transparency, accountability, and the right to make informed medical decisions.

Politicians are starting to take notice. RFK Jr. has made vaccine safety a cornerstone of his platform and polling shows immense public support for his actions.

Yet the Trump administration appears hesitant to address the vaccine issue, likely due to biased polling data suggesting it’s too controversial.

But this is a mistake. The data shows that vaccine safety is one of the most popular issues with voters. Ignoring it, risks alienating the very base that helped secure the 2024 election.

We have a unique opportunity to seize this moment and demand change.

Here’s how you can help:

Speak up, share your story, sign petitions, and leave comments for government agencies like ACIP.

Spread awareness and use social media to amplify the truth about vaccine injuries and the need for transparency.

Support health freedom movements, advocate for policies that prioritize informed consent, and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable.

The truth is out there. Let’s make sure everyone hears it. The shift in public opinion on vaccines is profound, but the fight isn’t over.

The pharmaceutical industry will do everything in its power to suppress this movement.

It’s up to us to keep the momentum going, to demand transparency, and to protect future generations from harm.

The fight for vaccine transparency continues. Together, we can make a difference.

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