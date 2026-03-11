Part 75, 40 percent of Americans would still get a COVID booster
COVID-era mRNA vaccine spell: Why 40 percent of Americans can’t wake up
Maybe it’s just blind faith in medicine. Maybe it’s simply too frightening to think that health officials, doctors and the media have all been lying to us.
Regardless, as Dr. Ken Stoller explains, 40 percent of Americans would obediently line up for another COVID mRNA injection.
Here we are, five years after the introduction of COVID-era bioweapon and only 60 percent of Americans now reject them.
That means 40 percent still accept them despite documented harms, zero liability, and mounting evidence.
This isn’t just a gap in information—it’s mass formation psychosis in real time.
According to Pew Research, only six in 10 Americans say they probably won’t get an updated COVID bioweapon booster.
KFF polls confirm the range: roughly 35 to 45 percent intending to get boosted, with actual CDC uptake tracking around 22 percent for the 2023-24 season.
Annenberg surveys found 44 percent ‘somewhat or very likely’ to accept a yearly bioweapon jab, if their doctor recommended it.
Good thing doctors never pushed opioids, Vioxx, amphetamines for ADD, or lobotomies—oh wait.
Five years in, the evidence is overwhelming: Documented harms from autoimmunity are legion.
FDA myocarditis admissions are on the record. Pfizer’s own post-authorization safety report showed almost 1,500 deaths in the first 90 days.
Insurance actuarial data is screaming. Peer-reviewed literature in piling up like cordwood, and yet, zero manufacturer liability.
Let that sink in.
Look around the room you’re in right now. There roughly a 40 percent chance the person next to you, your coworker, your neighbor, your brother-in-law, either doesn’t know what you know, or has been psychologically conditioned to reject it.
The question is how. How is this possible?
The answer is simple and enraging: mainstream media narrative and entrancements work.
Assertions plus repetitions plus contagion equals ideological hardwiring.
Every nightly newscast that omits the truth.
Every Pharma sponsored commercial break that normalizes our drug-centered society.
Every ‘fact check’ labeling documented adverse events as ‘misinformation.’
Each repetition cycle cements the narrative deeper.
This isn’t passive omission. This is active information deprivation on an industrial scale.
The 40 percent aren’t stupid—they’re educated, well-meaning people operating inside a hermetically sealed information environment.
If corporate media is your sole source, you literally don’t know about VAERS, Pfizer documents, or myocarditis admissions because no one on your screen has told you.
Professor Mattias Desmet’s research on mass formation reveals the deeper mechanism: people don’t believe the narrative because it’s accurate.
They believe it because it fosters social bonds.
Getting boosted signals belonging. It says, ‘I’m one of the responsible ones.’
Boosting becomes a tribal loyalty test determined by which screen you watch—not by medical evidence.
This is where the devastation becomes personal.
COVID has driven apocalyptic divides through families. Lifelong friendships ended. Parents and children no longer speaking.
The divide isn’t really about mRNA technology. It’s about identity.
Admitting the shots may have caused harm means you injected yourself, and worse, your children, with something dangerous.
Cognitive dissonance makes denial more comfortable than confronting that horror.
Vaccines and autism
This is why most parents of autistic children would never accept the possibility that the vaccines they allowed their children to be injected with caused their vaccine encephalopathy, otherwise known as autism.
Blind obedience
And where are the doctors—the professionals with the training, the authority, and the sacred obligation to inform their patients?
Most remain silent. The standard of scare enforcement mechanism, medical boards revoking licenses for ‘misinformation’ has terrorized physicians into compliance.
Silence becomes the message.
The allopathic priesthood enforces scientism, not through argument, but through the devastating eloquence of professional silence.
Scientism is a cultish mindset mix of dogma and magical thinking.
Change is possible
The 40 percent is not a fixed number. It is maintained daily by media suppression, institutional capture, physician silence and the psychological architecture of mass formation.
But research proves that when people see others disobey authority, compliance drips dramatically.
A single visible dissenter can break the spell.
Every shared article, every family member who speaks up, every visible act of resistance is a circuit breaker. The information war isn’t won until the media-monopoly cracks and every American has access to the evidence their institutions have hidden.
Keep sounding an alarm
The 40 percent includes people we love. We publish, we dissent and we speak up because someone has to keep speaking until they can hear us.
The fight for truth isn’t over—not until the permission structures collapse and every American has access to the evidence they deserve.
Until then, we dissent.
Good post thanks. There are other examples - contemporary and historical - of the near universal use and acceptance of (murderously) dangerous, useless, practices for reasons of group think and fitting in. Signing up to fight in wars; foot binding in China; FMG in north Africa; blood letting (may have had a sedative effect); human sacrifice to make it rain. Vaccination is the latest, science sanctified, iteration of this trait of human behavior. Also exploited at all times by those who seek to control and profit from the ignorance and foolishness of others. We would love to really know how many "doctors" really take their own "medicine". Humans delude themselves they are about love and care and honor and truth, and to some extent they are, but really they are about enslavement exploitation and murder, vaccination and the covid insanity are good examples of this dialectic.
I think that I disagree. These people are incredibly stupid by and large. They don't have the ability to reason. Most have heard about VAERS. They ALL know and endless parade of people with "extremely rare" conditions since the poisoning began. Reality is terrifying. Better to live in la la land.