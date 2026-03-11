Maybe it’s just blind faith in medicine. Maybe it’s simply too frightening to think that health officials, doctors and the media have all been lying to us.

Regardless, as Dr. Ken Stoller explains, 40 percent of Americans would obediently line up for another COVID mRNA injection.

Video: 4:54

COVID-era mRNA vaccine spell: Why 40 percent of Americans can’t wake up

Here we are, five years after the introduction of COVID-era bioweapon and only 60 percent of Americans now reject them.

That means 40 percent still accept them despite documented harms, zero liability, and mounting evidence.

This isn’t just a gap in information—it’s mass formation psychosis in real time.

According to Pew Research, only six in 10 Americans say they probably won’t get an updated COVID bioweapon booster.

KFF polls confirm the range: roughly 35 to 45 percent intending to get boosted, with actual CDC uptake tracking around 22 percent for the 2023-24 season.

Annenberg surveys found 44 percent ‘somewhat or very likely’ to accept a yearly bioweapon jab, if their doctor recommended it.

Good thing doctors never pushed opioids, Vioxx, amphetamines for ADD, or lobotomies—oh wait.

Five years in, the evidence is overwhelming: Documented harms from autoimmunity are legion.

FDA myocarditis admissions are on the record. Pfizer’s own post-authorization safety report showed almost 1,500 deaths in the first 90 days.

Insurance actuarial data is screaming. Peer-reviewed literature in piling up like cordwood, and yet, zero manufacturer liability.

Let that sink in.

Look around the room you’re in right now. There roughly a 40 percent chance the person next to you, your coworker, your neighbor, your brother-in-law, either doesn’t know what you know, or has been psychologically conditioned to reject it.

The question is how. How is this possible?

The answer is simple and enraging: mainstream media narrative and entrancements work.

Assertions plus repetitions plus contagion equals ideological hardwiring.

Every nightly newscast that omits the truth.

Every Pharma sponsored commercial break that normalizes our drug-centered society.

Every ‘fact check’ labeling documented adverse events as ‘misinformation.’

Each repetition cycle cements the narrative deeper.

This isn’t passive omission. This is active information deprivation on an industrial scale.

The 40 percent aren’t stupid—they’re educated, well-meaning people operating inside a hermetically sealed information environment.

If corporate media is your sole source, you literally don’t know about VAERS, Pfizer documents, or myocarditis admissions because no one on your screen has told you.