Here Dr. K. Paul Stoller explains that the government’s vaccine injury reporting system does not give us a valid picture of the extent of vaccine side effects. It is a passive reporting system that dramatically undercounts the number of children affected.

Furthermore, there is shocking lack of legitimate safety testing of vaccines before they are approved.

MMR, VAERS & Safety Signals What Are We Missing

MMR, VAERS, and the question of vaccine safety signals.

For decades the MMR vaccine has been described as one of the safest and most effective public health interventions in modern medicine. But it was known there was a 10 percent vaccine failure rates and up to another 15 percent in secondary failure rates—in other words, the vaccine wore off. So it is impossible to eliminate the disease with the current vaccine. Measles once killed a few hundred Americans annually. Today, measles deaths in the United States are rare, but a recent analysis has reignited debate. Researchers examined reports in the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, known as VAERS, focusing on deaths reported after MMR or MMRV vaccination. What they found has raised questions. WHAT IS VAERS? Before we go further, it’s critical to understand what VAERS is and what it isn’t. VAERS is a passive reporting database open to the public, designed to detect possible safety signals. It is reported that only one percent of adverse reactions get reported to VAERS. The analysis identified several hundred US reports of death following MMR or MMRV vaccination over multiple decades. Many reports involved children under two years of age, deaths occurring within two weeks of vaccination, classification including SIDS, seizures, and cardiac arrest. The researchers argue the clustering by age and timing suggests a signal that deserves further investigation. The analysis compares VAERS death reports to CDC-confirmed measles deaths since 1995. But that comparison has limitations There is no legitimate safety surveillance of this or any other vaccine on the schedule—no transparency, no safety trials, let alone rigorous ones. No independent evaluations, no formal investigation using active surveillance systems, autopsy review, medical record linkage or cohort-based background rate comparison. Public confidence depends on openness. Measles itself is trivial if there is adequate nutrition. Symptoms are mild with proper vitamin A intake. Before widespread vaccination, several hundred deaths from measles each year in the USA. Vaccination dramatically reduced that number, but public health credibility requires two things: Clear communication of benefits, honest investigation of safety concerns, not dismissal—not exaggeration. Final thought For decades the answer to infectious diseases in children has been vaccines, more and more and more vaccines with no safety testing. Getting measles clearly has risks for a few hundred children if the vaccine disappeared, but for the millions of others, they would obtain lifelong immunity, which as previously stated is not something the vaccine can do even with boosters. It is just not responsible to sell this vaccine with alarmism when there is a treatment that help prevent and treat the symptoms: VITAMIN A. We need to make public health decisions based on rigorous, transparent science, not the marketing agendas of Big Pharma. Because when it comes to children’s health, certainly must be earned, not assumed.

