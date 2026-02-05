Is AAP the Big Tobacco of Vaccines RICO Explained

Video: 3:48

A RICO racketeering lawsuit filed by Children’s Health Defense, parents and pediatricians against the American Academy of Pediatrics is reviving a long-running debate: how public health institutions responded parents first began questioning the rapidly expanding childhood vaccine schedule. I am Dr. K.Paul Stoller, one of the pediatricians taking this legal action against the AAP. In 1983, the childhood schedule included 11 doses targeting four diseases. By the year 2000, that number had grown to 20 doses with more added in the years that followed.

As the schedule expanded, parents asked new questions. Surveys cited in the lawsuit report that roughly 23 percent of parents questioned the number of shots, and 25 percent were worried vaccines might weaken the immune system, particularly when administered together in infancy

2002

In January 2002, the AAP addressed those concerns in an article in its own journal, Pediatrics. The article titled, “Addressing Parents’ Concerns: DoMultiple Vaccines Overwhelm or Weaken the Infant’s Immune System?” was authored by Dr. Paul A. Offit, then a member of the AAP’s Committee on Infectious Diseases.

The article was not intended to present clinical safety evidence on cumulative vaccine exposure. Instead, it functioned as public relations messaging to reassure worried parents.

10,000 vaccines at once

Rather than examine potential toxicological or neurological effects of vaccine ingredients, the article focused on immune capacity, arguing that infants could theoretically respond to about 10,000 vaccines at one time. The lawsuit argues this response changed the question, addressing immune capacity instead of cumulative safety. The complaint likens this to answering, “Is it safe to drink 10 beers?” with,” The liver can process unlimited water,” a statement about capacity, but not safety. This framework or group-think was widely distributed through the AAP’s network, incorporated into clinical guidance, and reinforced through medical education, eventually becoming a standard talking point among pediatricians.

The study never done

One month after the article’s publication [2002], the Institute of Medicine, now the National Academy of Medicine, reported that no study had compared overall health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. The IOM recommended analyzing existing data bases to study schedule safety.

2013

When it revisited the issue in 2013, it again found those studies had not been completed. The “10,000 vaccines” claim continues to appear in vaccine education materials, including those associated with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and GAVI, the vaccine alliance, according to the lawsuit. This is a long-running fraud that created an intellectual framework that discouraged scrutiny, treated safety questions as ignorance, and rendered cumulative effects research unnecessary by definition. The public was lied to for many decades by Big Tobacco, and this RICO complaint asserts the AAP is essentially the Big Tobacco of vaccines. Ask yourself, if vaccines were really safe and effective, why wasn’t the research done properly to prove that? Instead, they just lied about it, and our children paid the price. To learn more, go to https://childrenshealthdefense.org

John Stone wrote this piece for Age of Autism in 2017 about Paul Offit and his claim of 10,000 vaccines.

Please comment, like, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment