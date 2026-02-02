Part of the RICO suit against the American Academy of Pediatrics includes parents whose children were victims of an unsafe, unchecked, liability-free, ever-expanding vaccination schedule.

Below is the story of twins who died after being vaccinated. Their mother is part of this lawsuit.

January 21, 2026 Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO Suit Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims

In a lawsuit filed today in federal court, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and five other plaintiffs accused the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) of running a decades-long racketeering scheme to defraud American families about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Drs. Paul Thomas and Kenneth Stoller — physicians whose professional reputations were harmed for opposing AAP’s guidelines, and the parents of four children who died or were injured after receiving routine childhood vaccinations, are among the plaintiffs.

Idaho resident Andrea Shaw’s two children — fraternal twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw — both died last year, eight days after receiving their 18-month vaccines. According to the complaint, the Shaw family’s physician dismissed the parents’ warnings about the family’s history of adverse reactions to the flu vaccine. The doctor was following AAP guidance, “which does not generally recognize family history of vaccine reactions.” A day after their vaccination, Shaw’s children were taken to the emergency room for a series of symptoms documented as “post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.” A week later, the children died. Local authorities launched a homicide investigation against their mother, based on the suspicion that she caused their deaths. The investigation is still active.

Children’s Health Defense covered their story on Jan 21, 2026

Police: Investigation Still ‘Active’ 8 Months After Idaho Twins Died Following Vaccinations

Payette, Idaho, police said they are still investigating the deaths of 18-month-old twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw, who died in their Idaho home a week after receiving the flu vaccine and other routine shots. Authorities continue to withhold records and have not disclosed a cause or manner of death, citing an active investigation.

This video testifies to damage that’s been covered up.

Racketeering Complaint filed against the American Academy of Pediatrics

Don’t worry, I am not really smoking. My mom knew to not let me smoke cigarettes, but she didn’t know the vaccines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics would kill me. They told her they were all safe and effective and rigorously tested. They lied on behalf of their sponsors, Big Pharma. That is why my mom, who is still being investigated for murder, has launched a racketeering RICO case against the AAP along with pediatricians and Children’s Health Defense. You haven’t heard about it because the lamestream media won’t talk about it. They essentially are the propaganda arm of Big Pharma. This RICO case is just like what was brought against Big Tobacco, and as you might know, they lost that case. So, if the sacrifice of my life helps change the way medicine is practiced by the greedy and corrupt, I think if might have been, well you know what I mean. I don’t to upset my mom by saying anything more. Please support my mom’s case and learn more at childrenshealthdefense.org.

