Dr. Ken Stoller continues to talk about his RICO suit as vaccines remain the center of a huge and growing controversy.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has reduced the bloated childhood vaccine schedule

leading to a response from the American Academy of Pediatrics publicly stating that they will not endorse the changes to the vaccine schedule recommended by the CDC.

Although the AAP revisits its guidelines every year, its 2026 schedule is especially unique because it is explicitly no longer endorsing recommended schedules from the CDC, which the AAP has commonly supported in the past.

This is happening at the same time a suit has been filed in federal court in Washington DC by Drs. Paul Thomas, Ken Stoller and Children’s Health Defense alleging that the AAP has falsely assured parents for decades that vaccines are well tested and shown to be safe and effective, when in fact, there have never been double-blind placebo studies on any vaccine on the childhood schedule. Furthermore, there are no studies showing that injecting babies and children with multiple vaccines at a single doctor visit is safe.

On their website the AAP claims that vaccines are thoroughly tested, although for ethical reasons, some vaccines have not undergone placebo studies.

Fact Checked: Childhood Vaccines Are Carefully Studied ...

Fact Checked: Immunizations Are Essential for Public ...

AAP:

Every vaccine recommended for children has undergone extensive research—including clinical trials that often use placebos or comparison groups—to ensure it is safe and effective. Once approved, vaccines continue to be monitored for safety. Many childhood vaccines were tested originally in randomized clinical trials that included placebo or comparison groups. If the vaccine is for a disease that currently has no vaccine, the placebo may be saline or another substance known to be safe. If the vaccine is a potential replacement for an existing, older vaccine, the comparator group may receive the older vaccine that has already been tested rather than an inert placebo.

These vague assurances that “many childhood vaccines” and “often use placebos” cover up the fact that they have no evidence of rigorous vaccine safety studies done pre licensure. This is what has led to the RICO suit against the AAP.

Hi there. I am one of the babies that was unalived after being injected with a bunch of vaccines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, who said they were all safe and effective and rigorously tested.

So my parents, along with pediatricians and the Children’s Health Defense, are suing the AAP just like Big Tobacco was once sued for racketeering.

No coverage of this in the Lame Stream Media.

Hey, Lame Stream Media, bend over. This won’t hurt a bit. Not one.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment