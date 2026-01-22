In this latest video from Dr. Ken Stoller, he explains why he and Dr. Paul Thomas are suing the American Academy of Pediatrics over vaccine safety claims. The two physicians charge that the AAP uses the same tactics as Big Tobacco when they assure the public that the combined childhood vaccine schedule has been tested and proven safe.

This video is about the lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, what it claims, and why it matters.

I am suing the American Academy of Pediatrics, along with my colleague, Dr. Paul Thomas, and Children’s Health Defense.

This major lawsuit has been filed in federal court against one of the most powerful medical organizations in the United States: the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP.

The case is filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, and it alleges something extraordinary: that the American Academy of Pediatrics has engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud, comparable to the tobacco industry’s historic deception about smoking risks.

What this lawsuit claims, and what it does not, and why it could have far-reaching implications.

At its core, this is a civil RICO case. RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

It is a law designed to address coordinated, long-term schemes involving fraud, even when the conduct appears legal on the surface.

Dr. Thomas and I allege that AAP worked in coordination with pharmaceutical manufacturers and allied institutions to promote the claim that the childhood vaccine schedule is “fully tested and safe,” while concealing material facts that undermine that claim.

Importantly, this is not a malpractice lawsuit. It is not a claim vaccines never work. It is not about individual doctors harming patients.

It is about institutional representations, omissions, conflicts of interests, and alleged fraud.

The lawsuit repeatedly focuses on one core claim made by AAP: that the entire childhood vaccine schedule has been “carefully studied,” “fully tested,” and proven safe as a whole.

This statement is materially misleading. WHY?

Because we point to National Academies of Medicine, formerly Institute of Medicine, reports acknowledging that studies designed to examine the long-term effects of the cumulative vaccine schedule have not been conducted. The lawsuit argues that individual vaccines may be tested in isolation, but the combined schedule—dozens of vaccines given in early childhood—has never undergone controlled cumulative safety testing.

Failing to disclose this distinction, while assuring parents the schedule is fully tested, constitutes fraud by omission.

The lawsuit draws a direct analogy to the U.S. Government’s RICO case against Big Tobacco.

In that case, courts found that tobacco companies and their trade organizations used coordinated messaging, selective science, and public-relations campaigns to deny health risks they knew—or should have known—were real.

Big Pharma ties

We allege that AAP plays a similar role today: acting as a trusted authority, issuing policy statements and educational materials while receiving substantial funding from vaccine manufacturers, and allegedly suppressing dissent within pediatrics.

The lawsuit explicitly argues the First Amendment does not protect fraud. That language mirrors the tobacco rulings.

Another major component of the complaint concerns money.

According to the lawsuit, pediatric practices rely heavily on vaccines for revenue, including vaccine administration fees, inventory markups, insurer bonuses tied to immunization targets and mandatory well-child visit schedules.

The plaintiffs argue that AAP’s policies directly protect this business model while discouraging exemptions, promoting patient dismissal for vaccine refusal, and embedding its guidance into certification and insurance systems. This, they argue, creates economic coercion, not just persuasion.

Dr. Thomas and I allege that physicians who question vaccine safety claims or treat vaccine-injured children are labeled as labeled as “misinformation spreaders.”

According to the complaint, this leads to reputational harm, loss of patients, professional discipline and exclusion from mainstream practice.

The lawsuit alleges this suppression is not about patient safety, but about maintaining narrative control.

It is critical to be clear: this lawsuit does not decide whether vaccines cause specific injuries, whether vaccinations should stop or whether parents should vaccinate.

Courts do not decide scientific truth directly. Instead, the court is being sked to decide whether statements were false or misleading, whether material facts were concealed, whether coordinated conduct constituted fraud, and whether injunctive relief is warranted.

We are not seeking to ban vaccines. We are seeking declaratory relief stating that certain representations were false, injunctive relief requiring corrective disclosures, an end to allegedly fraudulent public messaging and damages for professional and reputational harm.

In short, we want transparency, not prohibition.

If this case proceeds, it could force public acknowledgment of gaps in safety testing, alter how pediatric guidelines are presented, and reshape the boundary between public health authority and industry influence.

Regardless of outcome, the lawsuit raises uncomfortable but necessary questions:

What does “fully tested” actually mean?

Where does scientific uncertainty end and marketing begin?

And who gets to decide what parents are allowed to know?

This lawsuit does not ask the public to panic. It asks the court to examine whether trust was abused.

And in a system that depends on trust, that question alone is worth taking seriously.

I have been a fellow of the AAP since 1989, but I resigned from the AAP in 2008 over their duplicity over the presence of mercury in vaccines.

Their response to my resignation letter was to file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court requesting immunity and liability protection for administering vaccines.

It is time for a course correction to say the least.

