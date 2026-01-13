. . . They DIDN’T prove that the use of mercury and aluminum in vaccines is safe.

Denmark is making the news regarding the safety and scheduling of vaccines in America.

Most recently HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr has called for a reduction in the number of vaccines in the childhood schedule to more closely resemble Denmark’s.

That has set off of firestorm of opposition from U.S. medical experts as shown by these examples.

CNN:

However, Danish vaccine experts said Denmark is a poor blueprint for US vaccine policy because it has a different health care system, including more accessible prenatal and childhood care.

NY Post:

Since Trump’s memorandum in December, several experts, and The Post’s editorial board, have criticized the move, taking particular issue with modeling US policy on other countries like Denmark. For one thing, the US has more than 343 million people. Denmark has just 6 million — about 1.7% of the US’s population. American demographics are different, as is the American healthcare system.

NPR:

But critics say you can’t simply adopt another country’s vaccine schedule in the U.S., which has a very different population and different health risks. . . But Denmark has created its immunization schedule in a very different context than that of the U.S., notes Dr. Sean O’Leary, chair of the Committee on Infectious Diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics. “It’s like comparing a cruise ship to a kayak,” says O’Leary, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

But we love Denmark’s vaccine studies

Aluminum in vaccines

By contrast, in 2025 mainstream news outlets were happy to accept vaccine research from Denmark showing that injecting toxic aluminum into babies and small children is safe.

NPR:

Most public health experts say there's no good evidence that aluminum is unsafe and ample evidence that it poses no real concern. In fact, a large Danish study recently debunked any danger.

"We do not see any evidence that aluminum is a cause of serious illness in childhood," says Anders Hviid, a professor of epidemiology at the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark who led the study involving more than 1.2 million Danish children. "There is no scientific reason to take aluminum out of childhood vaccines. There's no science that supports that it's dangerous."

UPI:

A new study of more than 1.2 million people found no link between aluminum in childhood vaccines and long-term health problems, including autism, asthma or autoimmune diseases. . . "Our study addresses many of these concerns and provides clear and robust evidence for the safety of childhood vaccines," senior author Anders Hviid, head of epidemiology research at Statens Serum Institute in Denmark, said.

These were just a small look at media coverage of the aluminum study; it was all over the news. Mainstream outlets proclaimed the science settled.

Mercury in vaccines

IF we go back to 2003, we can see something remarkably like the aluminum study.

A similar epidemiological study found that injecting toxic mercury into babies was also safe, and one researcher, Anders Hviid, was part of both studies.

I wrote about it in 2007. 2007 Never Mind the Mercury

On this video, Dr. Ken Stoller talks about the kind of vaccine research they do in Denmark.

The Danish Vaccine Studies What They Didn't Prove

Video: 3:26

Two large Danish studies, one on mercury, one on aluminum in vaccines, have been widely cited as proving vaccine safety. Some have even implied these exposures are protective. But there’s a problem. These are epidemiological studies, and epidemiology has very real, very serious limits. Epidemiology is a tool for generating hypotheses, not proving causation. In fact, here’s a simple truth: you cannot prove that sex causes pregnancy using epidemiology alone. Why? Because epidemiology observes correlations after the fact using imperfect records, proxy measures, shifting definitions and heavy statistical adjustment. It cannot directly measure biological mechanisms, individual susceptibility dose delivered to tissues or long-term latency effects. Yet these Danish studies are being treated as if they settle the question. They don’t. The earlier Danish study reported a relative risk below 1.0 for autism. That numbers was not statistically significant and showed no dose-response relationship. That does not mean mercury is protective. It means the study couldn’t detect an effect withing its design limits. But epidemiology has a bad habit: Absence of evidence gets reported as evidence of absence—or worse, evidence of benefit. That’s not science. That’s spin. Fast-forward to the aluminum study. This one used over a million children and looked at 50 chronic conditions. Sounds powerful, until you look closer. Problems include: short follow-up windows for diseases with long latency reliance on diagnosis codes—not biological endpoints, comparisons almost entirely within a vaccinated population, and massive multiple comparisons, where some “protective” findings are guaranteed by chance alone. This study does not measure aluminum body burden, aluminum distribution in the brain, genetic vulnerability or immune-neurodevelopmental timing, yet it concludes there is no “evidence of harm.” That’s not the same as evidence of safety. Both Danish studies follow the same epidemiological template: use national registries, compare exposure groups with subtle differences, adjust statistically for dozens of variables, declare null or weak findings reassuring, ignore what the study cannot measure. Large data sets don’t six weak assumptions. They only give false confidence at scale. These studies often claim “no external funding,” but that misses the point. Institutional research tied to national vaccine programs carries structural conflicts even without a check from industry. That doesn’t mean fraud. It means conclusions deserve extra scrutiny, not headlines. Epidemiology is useful—but limited. It cannot rule out biological harm, detect vulnerable subgroups or substitute for mechanistic science. When epidemiological studies are used to declare debate over, science stops and policy takes over. These Danish studies don’t prove mercury or aluminum are safe. They prove only this: You can design an epidemiological study that fails to detect harm—and then call that reassurance. That’s not how real science works.

