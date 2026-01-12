Dr. Ken Stoller reveals the fraudulent claims put out by vaccine makers and health officials to justify a one-size-fits-every-child vaccine schedule. These are simple facts, not opinions, and they show the depth of corruption that is only now coming to light,

Video: 5:08 The Vaccine Narrative Is Cracking 5 Big Lies

Dr. Stoller:

The Five Big lies of Vaccinology and why the narrative cracking For those paying attention to the recent changes in the childhood vaccine schedule, the updates may feel long overdue. When you understand what’s at stake, the urgency becomes clear. Concerns about vaccine safety, informed consent, institutional accountability are no longer fringe. They are rational. They are evidence-based, and they are growing.

In the Five Big Lies of Vaccinology, published by the Brownstone Institute, IMA Senior Fellow Clayton Baker lays out a systematic critique of modern vaccinology. This five part series examines the foundational claims that have sustained the vaccine industry for decades and shows how each one collapses under scrutiny, not through ideology, through evidence. Two recent events brought this debate back into public view. First, on November 19, 2025, the New England Journal of Medicine published a paper titled, Efficacy, Immunogenicity, and Safety of Modified mRNA influenza vaccine. This paper reviewed Pfizer’s phase 3 trials of an experimental mRNA-based influenza product. Second, on December 5, 2025, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted eight to three to end the recommendation that all American newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine at birth. To the casual observers, these may seem minor. They are not.

The industry with oversight over itself

The NEJM article—based on a self-conducted study of Pfizer’s own product—was rapidly dissected by independent analysts. What they found was disturbing: patterns of selective outcomes reporting, omission of unfavorable data, deceptive trial design and misrepresentation of safety signals. This was not a minor methodological dispute. It was an object lesson in systemic scientific corruption within vaccine research, development, and marketing. When fully examined, the study also undermined the claim that mRNA gene therapies are a viable substitute for traditional vaccines. The ACIP decision, modest by any reasonable standard, triggered an immediate alarmist response. Industry voices warned of impending disease and death among American children, yet these claims were unsupported by real world data. Notably, many developed nations do not administer hepatitis B vaccine at birth, have better pediatric health outcomes and no surplus pediatric hepatitis B deaths. The panic response revealed something critical: the pediatric vaccine schedule cannot tolerate even minimal scrutiny.

According to Dr. Baker, modern vaccinology rests on a fragile web of false assumptions. HERE ARE THE FIVE BIG LIES: Big Lie #1, Equating antibody production with immunity to disease Big Lie #2, Using fake placebos in clinical trials Big Lie #3, Insisting that my immunity depends on your vaccination Big Lie #4, Declaring multiple simultaneous injections to be safe without adequate testing Big Lie #5, Declaring vaccines “safe and effective” as a class without qualification AND TWO HONORABLE MENTIONS: [1] Calling mRNA gene therapies “vaccines” [2] Allowing criminally liable corporations to conduct and control their own clinical trials These claims are not debated because they cannot be. Public vaccine advocates such as Peter Hotez and Paul Offit declined invitations to attend the ACIP meeting.

Dr. Peter Hotez

Dr. Paul Offit

They routinely refuse structured debate. Not because the questions are illegitimate, but because the answer are dangerous. This reckoning is not unprecedented. There was a time when prefrontal lobotomy was considered cutting-edge medicine, and its creator won a Noble Prize. There was a time when physicians assured the public that cigarette smoking was safe.

There was a time—very recently—when mainstream medicine promoted opioids like Oxycontin as non-additive. Hundreds of thousands died. Medical consensus has been catastrophically wrong before. The bloom is off the rose for the vaccine industry. Its authority no longer rests on trust, but on repetition, fear, and suppression. The accounting is overdue. May we open our minds, use our heads and face this subject with courage rather than dogma. Because science that cannot be questioned is not science at all.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment