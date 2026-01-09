Dr K Paul Stoller examines the HHS proposal to align U.S. childhood vaccine policy with Denmark — asking: if Denmark’s minimalist schedule isn’t causing catastrophe, why are Americans being warned it would?

In a recent report, NBC News attacked both Kennedy and Dr. Hoeg, the acting director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, alleging that while Hoeg is worried about the aluminum in vaccines, a recent Danish study shows it’s safe. True to form, NBC News included a number of experts slamming the move to change the schedule and critiquing Hoeg.

The presentation by Hoeg — who holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Denmark— suggested fewer vaccines may reduce children’s exposure to aluminum, an ingredient used in shots to boost the immune response and a target of anti-vaccine groups. A major study from Denmark, published in July , found that aluminum exposure from vaccines isn’t harmful. Kennedy demanded the journal retract the study, calling it “a deceitful propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry”; the journal didn’t issue a retraction.

Other major news outlets, as expected, are reporting the same thing. It’s incredible when you think about it. While the media loves to cite Denmark for their research when it backs the claim that injecting toxins into babies and small children is safe (a Danish study showed mercury was safe in 2003, Never Mind the Mercury), it’s a whole other story when it comes to following the Danish vaccine schedule. We can’t have that!

Dr. Stoller explains.

Video: 3:16

If Denmark is a disaster, why isn’t it burning?

We’re being told something extraordinary by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

That if the United States even considers aligning parts of its childhood vaccine schedule with countries like Denmark, we should expect outbreaks, suffering and death, that children will be endangered, that public health will collapse.

This isn’t caution. This is panic theater.

Here’s the problem with that argument: Denmark already exists, right now, with a different vaccine schedule, fewer routine childhood shots, different timing, and yet, Danish children are not dying in droves. Their hospitals are not overwhelmed. Their society is not plagued by routine childhood epidemics.

So when organizations warns, ‘If we do what Denmark does, disaster will follow,’ they are implicitly claiming something absurd: that Denmark is both successful and a public health horror show. You don’t get both.

This is how propaganda works. You don’t argue evidence. You escalate consequences. You say, ‘We can’t risk it. Think of the children. Any deviation will cost lives. You replace reasoning with terror because fear shuts down analysis.

Organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics are not neutral observers here. They have spent decades defending one narrative: that the U.S. schedule is not just a model, but the only safe one.

So when U.S. Department of Health and Human Services even suggests comparing schedules, the response isn’t curiosity; it’s alarm, because comparison threatens authority.

Let’s be clear: No one is proposing ‘no vaccines.’ No one is proposing chaos. No one is proposing abandoning public health. They’re proposing comparison.

And if comparison alone is enough to trigger apocalyptic warnings, then the issue isn’t safety, it’s control of the narrative.

If public health depends on scaring parents into silence, it has already failed.

If science cannot tolerate comparison with peer nations, it isn’t science. It’s doctrine.

And if asking why Denmark’s children are healthy is treated as dangerous, then the danger isn’t Denmark. The danger is intellectual lockdown.

Here is the question no one wants to answer: IF Denmark’s schedule is reckless, why isn’t Denmark paying the price?

And if Denmark isn’t paying the price, why are Americans being told they will?

You cannot scare people away from observable reality forever.

Fear is easy. Evidence is harder. Institutions choose fear when they no longer trust their own explanations to stand on their merits.

Public health deserves better than that. Parents deserve better than that. And science that panics when questioned is not protecting public. It’s protecting itself.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment