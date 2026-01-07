

The Real Reason Vaccine Makers are in a Panic

K. Paul Stoller breaks down HHS’s proposed childhood vaccine shift, ACIP’s hepatitis B decision, and why individualized, informed-consent conversations threaten compulsion — not children’s health. We examine COVID-era trust erosion, historical mortality trends, legal immunity for manufacturers, and global approaches to vaccination. Perfect for skeptical parents wanting clear facts on SCDM, mandates, informed consent, and vaccine policy.

VIDEO:

Why the vaccine establishment is terrified shared clinical decision-making.

At the very end of December 2025, the vaccine establishment went into full panic mode. CNN reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Services was considering aligning the childhood vaccine schedule more closely with Denmark’s.

The headlines were dramatic: Denmark recommends just 11 doses targeting 10 diseases. The United States recommends 72 doses targeting 18 diseases.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned, We’d need to ‘build new pediatric hospitals.’

The American Academy of Pediatrics predicted ‘devastating results.’

And Paul Offit accused HHS of wanting children to suffer.

But CNN missed the real story.

The very next day, the Washington Post reported what CNN overlooked: Unlike Denmark, the U.S. wasn’t simply reducing vaccines. It was considering moving vaccines to shared clinical decision-making, or SCDM.

That’s the story.

This isn’t about Denmark. It’s about a shift away from blanket, one-size-fits-all mandates towards individualized parent-physician decisions. And that’s what the vaccine establishment is actually afraid of.

COVID changed everything. For three years, Americans were told the COVID vaccines were ‘safe and effective,’ would ‘stop transmission,’ and that questioning those claims was ‘anti-science.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and every major professional organization spoke with one voice: TRUST US. DON’T ASK QUESTIONS. DON’T DO YOU OWN RESEARCH, JUST COMPLY.

Then reality intruded. The vaccines didn’t stop transmission. Pfizer never tested for it.

‘95 percent effective’ turned out to mean, relative risk reduction, not absolute.

Myocarditis in young men was undercounted.

Natural immunity was dismissed, then quietly acknowledged.

The six-foot rule? Not science.

Masks for toddlers? No evidence.

COVID didn’t create skepticism. It validated it.

The vaccine establishment’s origin story is simple: Before vaccines, children died in droves. Vaccines arrived and saved us all.

Anyone who questions this wants children to die. –-It’s powerful, and it’s false.

A CDC-funded study from Johns Hopkins, Geier et al., published in Pediatrics in 2000, examined a century of U.S. mortality data.

It wasn’t the vaccines

The conclusion was stunning. Nearly all reductions in infectious disease mortality occurred before vaccines were introduced.

Some examples:

Measles deaths fell 98 percent before the vaccine existed.

Polio mortality fell 90 percent before the Salk vaccine.

Tuberculosis declined without mass vaccination, and scarlet fever disappear—no vaccine ever developed.

What caused the decline?

Clean water, sanitation, refrigeration, nutrition, chlorination and flush toilets.

NOT PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS.

McKinley and McKinley estimated medical interventions, vaccines and antibiotics combined, accounted for less than 3.5 percent of mortality decline. The rest was infrastructure.

Shared decision-making doesn’t’ threaten children’s health. It threatens a mythology.

Because once parents are allowed real informed-consent conversations, the story becomes more complicated.

And the vaccine establishment has never handled nuanced well. You’ve heard the claim, if vaccines moved to shared decision-making, insurance won’t cover them.

That’s false.

The CDC’s own guidance states shared decision-making vaccines are covered.

We already have shared decision-making vaccines: the meningococcal B, the HPV for adults, the hepatitis B for older diabetes—all covered.

The sky didn’t fall.

Vaccines makers and immunity

This is where things get interesting. Under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, manufacturers enjoyed broad immunity, but only for vaccines ‘routinely recommended for children.’

Does shared clinical decision-making count as routine?

The stature doesn’t say. Courts haven’t ruled. No one knows.

IF vaccines moved to pure clinical decision-making with no routine recommendations at all, that immunity could be challenged.

That alone would terrify manufacturers.

And globally, the U.S. is an outlier. No other country grants blanket civil immunity to vaccine manufacturers—NONE.

The federal government doesn’t mandate vaccines. States do.

46 states allow religious exemptions. Only four, California, New York, Connecticut and Maine do not.

In most of America, parents already have choice. SCDM wouldn’t change that.

Across Europe, most countries operate on recommendation-only systems.

Germany mandates only measles. The U.K. mandates none. Japan abolished mandates in 1994.

Vaccinations rates remain high. Infant mortality is lower than the U.S.

Chronic disease rates are lower too.

Even Russia and China allow parental refusal.

Meanwhile New York and California offer no choice at all. –Let that sink in.

If mandates were essential, states with exemptions would have low rates [of compliance]. They don’t.

Massachusetts allows religious exemption and maintains 95+ percent coverage.

Parental choice doesn’t destroy vaccination. It legitimizes it.

What SCDM really changes.

THREE THINGS:

FIRST—The clinical encounter becomes real. Doctors must discuss risks and benefits honestly.

SECOND—Physicians regain professional judgment. Individualized care becomes the standard, not heresy.

THIRD—Coercion weakens. ‘Vaccinate or leave the practice’ becomes harder to justify. THAT’S THE THREAT.

In December 2025, ACIP voted for shared clinical decision-making on the hepatitis B birth dose for low-risk infants.

The response was hysterical. Predictions of thousands of deaths, liver cancer epidemics, fabricated statistics.

Reality: The U.K. and Canada already delay the dose. No catastrophe.

The panic was performative. They aren’t afraid vaccination rates will fall. They’re afraid of losing compulsion, of losing the power to say, ‘Because we said so.’

Shared clinical decision-making treats vaccines like every other medical intervention: subject to consent, judgment and discussion.

And for a system built on compliance, that’s intolerable.

This isn’t about protecting children. It’s about protecting a system that doesn’t tolerate questions. And systems that fear questions rarely deserve unquestioned trust.

