Informed Consent

Jason Tribiano
Jan 7

Pediatricians are lucky not to be taken off the streets never to be heard from again.

Mike Casey
Jan 8

The Vaccine Age Is Coming to an end.

With a stroke of the pen, roughly 60% of vaccines were eliminated from the routine schedule—55 removed, leaving about 30 vaccines targeting 10–11 diseases.

This raises an obvious question: why not eliminate all vaccines?

The remaining vaccines share the same fundamental problems as those that were removed:

Insufficient study of long-term outcomes

No true placebo-controlled trials

No evaluation of cumulative effects

Associations with numerous chronic diseases

This reduction is an admission that many vaccines were unnecessary, inadequately tested, and ineffective. It is reasonable to believe the remaining vaccines will eventually be shown to be unnecessary as well.

Vaccines were promoted as essential for health, but profit—not prevention—was the driving force. Pharmaceutical companies benefited enormously, while the public was assured vaccines were “safe and effective.”

Sanitation, Not Vaccines, Improved Public Health

Sanitation and hygiene—not vaccines—are what built modern public health.

Clean water, sewage systems, food safety, and personal hygiene dramatically reduced disease long before mass vaccination. Vaccines later claimed credit for improvements that sanitation had already achieved.

If you are clean and hygienic, your chances of avoiding infection increase significantly. Personal hygiene should be the first line of defense.

Ozone Water: True Prevention

The remaining vaccines target diseases that can be prevented through sanitation and hygiene, specifically with ozone water.

Ozone water is a powerful organic disinfectant that destroys viruses and bacteria instantly and leaves no toxic residue. It makes full-body and environmental disinfection possible—before infection can occur.

Vaccines may protect against one strain of one virus. Ozone water offers broad prevention against all pathogens.

Why rely on dozens of vaccines when infection itself can be prevented?

Personal Experience and the Path Forward

I disinfect myself daily with ozone water. I drink it, spray it on my body, and use it consistently. I have not been sick in eight years.

That is real prevention.

The vaccine age is ending. The real question now is whether we will move toward a sanitation-based model of health.

Will the ozone age begin?

Time will tell.

