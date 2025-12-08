The pharmaceutical industry, with the help of U.S. health officials and the mainstream media, have, over the past quarter century, turned brain injury into neurodiversity. They’ve all worked to systematically normalize now multiple generations of neurologically damaged children, while profiting from their actions.

They created AUTISM, a condition that officially has no known cause, prevention or cure, always affecting more and more children and in no way connected to the explosion in required vaccines on the childhood schedule.

We have a whole month each April when we turned on blue lights and celebrate the epidemic of disabled children.

No U.S. health official has ever called autism a CRISIS. “Serious public health concern” is the strongest language they’ve used when speaking about autism.

No U.S. health official has ever admitted more children actually have autism.

In this video, Dr. Ken Stoller explains how those who control the narrative have completely normalized injured children in order to protect the industry and continue to reap the profits.

How Language Hid Vaccine Brain Injuries

Video: 4: 27

How vaccine brain injuries were rebranded and erased. For over a century, doctors documented something now rarely discussed: children who suffered severe neurological injuries—brain inflammation, nerve damage, developmental regression— following vaccination. Back then, these reactions had a name: POST-VACCINAL ENCEPHALITIS. And children who lost cognitive function were often described, in the unfiltered language of the time, as ‘mentally retarded.’ Those cases were tragic, but they were visible. Families remembered them, communities remembered them, and the medical system had to acknowledge them. But then something happened. Section 1. The liability problem. Visual. Headlines about lawsuits. 1970s, 1980s. By the early 1980s, lawsuits over DPT vaccine injuries were bankrupting manufacturers. In response, Congress passed the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act, shifting liability away from companies and on to the federal government.

How encephalopathy became autism

But there was a catch. The government was only required to compensate recognized vaccine injuries and one of those was encephalopathy—brain damage. If that diagnosis became widespread, the financial liability would be enormous. So something else changed. Section 2. The rebranding of a brain injury During the late 1990s and early 2000s, the word ‘retarded’ was systematically removed from medicine, education, and federal law. At the very same time, another label expanded dramatically: AUTISM, a broad, flexible, ambiguous diagnosis capable of lumping together mild social quirks, moderate disability, and profound neurological injury. The stark clarity of a brain damaged child was replaced by a vague, spectrum-based term. A child, who, in 1985,s would have been described as severely cognitively injured, was now simply ‘autistic.’ This shift didn’t require vaccine cause autism. It only required refining the injury into a category that no longer triggered legal compensation. Language didn’t just influence culture, it controlled liability. Section 3. The disappearance of evidence. Whenever independence researchers compared vaccinated and unvaccinated children, the results were alarming: three to seven times higher rates of chronic conditions in the vaccinated group. But these studies were routinely blocked, buried, or never published.

Senator Ron Johnson recently revealed a major study from a top institution completed in 2020, whose authors refused to publish it because the results violated medical orthodoxy. And so for decades officials repeated the same phrase: There is no evidence. Not because the evidence wasn’t there, but because they refused to look. Section 4, How PR rewrote reality. A sophisticated public relations playbook was deployed: Create slippery language like ‘safe and effective,’ never defined. Use ‘independent experts’ to repeat scripted talking points. Frame any concern as paranoia or misinformation. Replace precise medical terms with emotionally disarming ones. AND SO, vaccine encephalopathy quietly vanished, replaced by an undefined, endlessly expandable concept: AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER. Section 5, The cracks in the narrative. But the façade is cracking. More than half of Americans believe COVID vaccines caused significant harm. Millions personally know someone injured. Parents of autistic children, 40 to 70 percent of them believe vaccination played a role. And recent political leaders, for the first time in decades, have openly said, we need to listen to these parents. Public trust has shifted. The old narrative is collapsing. For a hundred years, vaccine brain injuries were not cured. They were rebranded, linguistically erased, and politically silenced. But truth has a way of resurfacing. Once enough people see the pattern, the spell of PR breaks. And now for the first time, the nation is finally ready to confront what was hidden in plain sight all along. Awareness is the beginning of accountability.

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