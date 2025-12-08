Part 64, How vaccine-induced encephalitis became "autism"
Dr. Stoller: "For over a century doctors documented something now rarely discussed. . ."
The pharmaceutical industry, with the help of U.S. health officials and the mainstream media, have, over the past quarter century, turned brain injury into neurodiversity. They’ve all worked to systematically normalize now multiple generations of neurologically damaged children, while profiting from their actions.
They created AUTISM, a condition that officially has no known cause, prevention or cure, always affecting more and more children and in no way connected to the explosion in required vaccines on the childhood schedule.
We have a whole month each April when we turned on blue lights and celebrate the epidemic of disabled children.
No U.S. health official has ever called autism a CRISIS. “Serious public health concern” is the strongest language they’ve used when speaking about autism.
No U.S. health official has ever admitted more children actually have autism.
In this video, Dr. Ken Stoller explains how those who control the narrative have completely normalized injured children in order to protect the industry and continue to reap the profits.
How Language Hid Vaccine Brain Injuries
Video: 4: 27
How vaccine brain injuries were rebranded and erased.
For over a century, doctors documented something now rarely discussed: children who suffered severe neurological injuries—brain inflammation, nerve damage, developmental regression— following vaccination.
Back then, these reactions had a name: POST-VACCINAL ENCEPHALITIS.
And children who lost cognitive function were often described, in the unfiltered language of the time, as ‘mentally retarded.’
Those cases were tragic, but they were visible. Families remembered them, communities remembered them, and the medical system had to acknowledge them.
But then something happened.
Section 1. The liability problem.
Visual. Headlines about lawsuits. 1970s, 1980s.
By the early 1980s, lawsuits over DPT vaccine injuries were bankrupting manufacturers.
In response, Congress passed the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act, shifting liability away from companies and on to the federal government.
How encephalopathy became autism
But there was a catch. The government was only required to compensate recognized vaccine injuries and one of those was encephalopathy—brain damage.
If that diagnosis became widespread, the financial liability would be enormous.
So something else changed.
Section 2. The rebranding of a brain injury
During the late 1990s and early 2000s, the word ‘retarded’ was systematically removed from medicine, education, and federal law.
At the very same time, another label expanded dramatically: AUTISM, a broad, flexible, ambiguous diagnosis capable of lumping together mild social quirks, moderate disability, and profound neurological injury.
The stark clarity of a brain damaged child was replaced by a vague, spectrum-based term.
A child, who, in 1985,s would have been described as severely cognitively injured, was now simply ‘autistic.’
This shift didn’t require vaccine cause autism. It only required refining the injury into a category that no longer triggered legal compensation.
Language didn’t just influence culture, it controlled liability.
Section 3. The disappearance of evidence.
Whenever independence researchers compared vaccinated and unvaccinated children, the results were alarming: three to seven times higher rates of chronic conditions in the vaccinated group.
But these studies were routinely blocked, buried, or never published.
Senator Ron Johnson recently revealed a major study from a top institution completed in 2020, whose authors refused to publish it because the results violated medical orthodoxy.
And so for decades officials repeated the same phrase: There is no evidence.
Not because the evidence wasn’t there, but because they refused to look.
Section 4, How PR rewrote reality.
A sophisticated public relations playbook was deployed: Create slippery language like ‘safe and effective,’ never defined.
Use ‘independent experts’ to repeat scripted talking points.
Frame any concern as paranoia or misinformation.
Replace precise medical terms with emotionally disarming ones.
AND SO, vaccine encephalopathy quietly vanished, replaced by an undefined, endlessly expandable concept: AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER.
Section 5, The cracks in the narrative.
But the façade is cracking.
More than half of Americans believe COVID vaccines caused significant harm. Millions personally know someone injured.
Parents of autistic children, 40 to 70 percent of them believe vaccination played a role. And recent political leaders, for the first time in decades, have openly said, we need to listen to these parents.
Public trust has shifted. The old narrative is collapsing.
For a hundred years, vaccine brain injuries were not cured. They were rebranded, linguistically erased, and politically silenced.
But truth has a way of resurfacing. Once enough people see the pattern, the spell of PR breaks.
And now for the first time, the nation is finally ready to confront what was hidden in plain sight all along.
Awareness is the beginning of accountability.
Thank you for this having twins whose onsets were different 89' born. Looking back my daughter had encephalitis the son they kept saying PDDNOS/ADHD but was definitely autism. Both as adults Profound Autism. If the trigger was hearing fhe word autism from my daughters pediatrician then pursuing diagnosis of autism only to be told no good universities could or would see autism patients because it was a severe learning disability...therefore the word encephalitis would never be part of any discussion and it was never mentioned. Strange how set up I feel today looking back Never thinking I was playing a role in the script.
Important article,I encourage you to link it around substack,maybe,rumble and bitchute .com ,odyssey too,doubt YouTube would allow it except as a comment on others vaxx videos tamer w link maybe..
Anyway,you should expand it into the specific causes of encephalitis as some of those will qualify as brain damage prior brain being crushed by inflammation ie what's top brain damage reactions pre and post start of encephalitis and of main enduring cause of brain swell or excess fluid in cranium
Focus should shift with this info to fast and long term anti brain inflammation drugs and supplements, foods,methods and if works solidifying connection in publics mind at least in alternative health crowd 85% +oblivious to this scam of hidden connections of cause of autism to boost vaccine profits and agendas of destruction.
I vaguely recall alternative autist groups using an inflammatorys but mainly seems detoxes to prevent recycling of problem in blood and brain fluid etc.
Seems most of the damage is done the first 24-96 hours after vaccination as the brain is crushed and undernourished and poisoned so addressing those 3 factors with powerful antiinflammatories, steroids,cold therapy?,skull draining operations,removal of portions of skull emergency operations,oxygen boosters,blood thinners? etc.
If hospitals refuse then clinics could be set up at borders of allowing states and countries ie Tijuana,etc or possibly offshore with a grassroots focus on solutions complete with fleets of helicopters and planes ready to deliver and billionaire donors tapped.
Renegade cancer and alt clinics already exist in many states and at borders and getting them onboard possible but going against vaxx lobby is like going to war with Nazis literally so it's about pushing but not too hard to create small Oasis here and there..
What are top anti encephalitis drugs and treatments you like?
Websites?
Seems High DHA fish pills, coconut oil,pectin,lecethin, hyperbaric, turmeric,boswellia,bromelain, serreptase, others I forget get results but with extreme encephalitis there should be a short list of drugs and therapys topping the top 6 list so what are they?
System is too crooked,it's grassroots hooking up enough Drs and clinics and people away from pharmas controlls that's key here..until overflow occurs into mainstream by sheet numbers they can't stop as has happened with items like turmeric and ivermectin and few others; needs to happen for the babies facing torments now with so many vaccines loaded with targeted to harm some crap..and kill a passable increased number..