Informed Consent

Informed Consent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Neill's avatar
Jan Neill
Dec 8, 2025

Thank you for this having twins whose onsets were different 89' born. Looking back my daughter had encephalitis the son they kept saying PDDNOS/ADHD but was definitely autism. Both as adults Profound Autism. If the trigger was hearing fhe word autism from my daughters pediatrician then pursuing diagnosis of autism only to be told no good universities could or would see autism patients because it was a severe learning disability...therefore the word encephalitis would never be part of any discussion and it was never mentioned. Strange how set up I feel today looking back Never thinking I was playing a role in the script.

Reply
Share
Chris's avatar
Chris
Jan 6

Important article,I encourage you to link it around substack,maybe,rumble and bitchute .com ,odyssey too,doubt YouTube would allow it except as a comment on others vaxx videos tamer w link maybe..

Anyway,you should expand it into the specific causes of encephalitis as some of those will qualify as brain damage prior brain being crushed by inflammation ie what's top brain damage reactions pre and post start of encephalitis and of main enduring cause of brain swell or excess fluid in cranium

Focus should shift with this info to fast and long term anti brain inflammation drugs and supplements, foods,methods and if works solidifying connection in publics mind at least in alternative health crowd 85% +oblivious to this scam of hidden connections of cause of autism to boost vaccine profits and agendas of destruction.

I vaguely recall alternative autist groups using an inflammatorys but mainly seems detoxes to prevent recycling of problem in blood and brain fluid etc.

Seems most of the damage is done the first 24-96 hours after vaccination as the brain is crushed and undernourished and poisoned so addressing those 3 factors with powerful antiinflammatories, steroids,cold therapy?,skull draining operations,removal of portions of skull emergency operations,oxygen boosters,blood thinners? etc.

If hospitals refuse then clinics could be set up at borders of allowing states and countries ie Tijuana,etc or possibly offshore with a grassroots focus on solutions complete with fleets of helicopters and planes ready to deliver and billionaire donors tapped.

Renegade cancer and alt clinics already exist in many states and at borders and getting them onboard possible but going against vaxx lobby is like going to war with Nazis literally so it's about pushing but not too hard to create small Oasis here and there..

What are top anti encephalitis drugs and treatments you like?

Websites?

Seems High DHA fish pills, coconut oil,pectin,lecethin, hyperbaric, turmeric,boswellia,bromelain, serreptase, others I forget get results but with extreme encephalitis there should be a short list of drugs and therapys topping the top 6 list so what are they?

System is too crooked,it's grassroots hooking up enough Drs and clinics and people away from pharmas controlls that's key here..until overflow occurs into mainstream by sheet numbers they can't stop as has happened with items like turmeric and ivermectin and few others; needs to happen for the babies facing torments now with so many vaccines loaded with targeted to harm some crap..and kill a passable increased number..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture