Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
Dec 5, 2025

"Official line: Prevent rare maternal transmission.

But crunch the numbers. You’d vaccinate over a million kids to stop one serious case."

And this is why the "public health" establishment should not exist. Some bureaucrats in a government department should not get to decide to place one million babies at *real* risk of harm or death to prevent one *hypothetical* case of a disease.

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