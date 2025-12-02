For decades public health officials, with their vast money ties to the vaccine industry, have literally had oversight over themselves.

THEY have THEIR studies . THEY tell us THEIR vaccine schedule is safe. THEY have the last word on every aspect of the vaccine program.

Here Dr. Ken Stoller exposes the gross malfeasance that no one ever questions because these officials are answerable to no one.

A Doctor’s Warning Do You Still Feel Safe?

Video: 4:05

For decades the American people were told vaccines are the most rigorously tested products in history. According to one lawyer who sued the government over and over, that is a lie.

Aaron Siri, attorney, author of Vaccines, Amen, [The Religion of Vaccines] 2025. Through hundreds of lawsuits, Aaron Siri forced the CDC, FDA, and HHS to hand over documents they never wanted you to see. The conclusion is devastating: NOT A SINGLE ON VACCINE ON THE CURRENT U.S. SCHEDULE WAS APPROVED BASED ON A LONG-TERM, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL. NOT ONE. 1986: Act signed, liability shield graphic, money flowing to pharma. 1986: Congress gave vaccine makers nearly-total immunity from lawsuits. Result: No financial reason to make vaccines are safe as possible. HHS was legally required to study vaccine safety and report to Congress every two years. A lawsuit proved they submitted zero reports in over 30 years.

Infectious disease mortality 1900 to 1970, massive drop BEFORE most vaccines arrived. Fact: Death from measles, scarlet fever, whooping cough, and diphtheria plunged 95 percent long before mass vaccination. Clean water, sanitation, and nutrition did most of the work. By the time the modern childhood schedule began, these diseases were already killing almost no one.

In a now famous nine hour deposition, the ‘Godfather of Vaccines’ Stanley Plotkin was asked basic questions: How long was safety monitoring in pre-licensure trials? ANSWER: Sometimes only four to five days. Can you name a single placebo-controlled trial for the routine schedule? HE COULDN’T. He also admitted earning hundreds of millions in vaccine royalties.

Danish researcher Peter Aaby spent 40 years in Guinea Bissau [West Africa]. His gold standard studies showed the DTP vaccine increased overall mortality in girls by two to threefold, even though it protected against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. When UNICEF and WHO were asked for evidence that DTP saves more lives than it takes, they had none. During COVID, the CDC rolled out V-safe, a phone app where ten million Americans reported side effects. Internal data showed 8 percent required doctor visits, ER trips or hospitalization. 25 percent couldn’t work or perform normal activities. The CDC published 40 plus papers, but only used the first week of data and hid everything else. It took federal lawsuits to force the rest out. The only modern U.S. study that compared fully vaccinated vs completely unvaccinated children: vaccinated kids had 2.5 times more chronic diseases, 4 times more asthma and allergies, 5 to 6 times more autoimmune and neurodevelopmental disorders. The lead researchers called the results ‘unexpected.’ Higher-ups at Henry Ford blocked publication. The researchers chose their jobs over the truth. No placebo trials, no liability, no safety reports to Congress, no interest in vaccinated vs unvaccinated data. And when the data is bad, hide it, bury it, or call it ‘misinformation.’ This isn’t science. This isn’t public health. This is fraud, protected by law, and the only way it ends is when the public finally demands the truth. Read the evidence yourself. Vaccines, Amen by Aaron Siri, an Inconvenient Study Documentary 2025. The brakes were never tested. Do you still feel safe?

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