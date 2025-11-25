With Robert Kennedy Jr at HHS, officials are looking at every aspect of the vaccine program, specifically the SAFETY OF VACCINES.

Here the focus is on ALUMINUM.

News reports now tell us that there’s nothing to see here. A recent study from Denmark is proof of the safety of aluminum in vaccines.

CBS News aired the story, Kennedy sharpens vaccine attacks, without scientific backing, on Nov 24th.

Reporter Major Garrett interviewed Dr. Jon LaPook who blamed Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s paper in the Lancet in 1998 for parents’ distrust of vaccines.

CBS also featured Dr. Celine Gounder who told us that vaccines with aluminum are safe, all the experts say so. CBS had no balanced coverage evidently because the science is settled.

HERE IS WHAT CBS NEWS DIDN’T TELL US ABOUT THE DANISH STUDY

Did This Study Flip the Data Aluminum v Reality?

Video 2:18

Dr. Stoller:

. . .Imagine a massive study from Denmark that claims that injecting aluminum into kids actually reduces their risk of autism and asthma. Sounds too good to be true? That’s because it is. This research was smoke and mirrors, not solid science. I’m breaking it down in this quick video. First off, the executive summary: This huge Danish study found a statistically significant link showing aluminum exposure lowers autism and asthma rates. BUT hold on. Doesn’t anyone really believe shooting kids up with aluminum improves their health—a known neurotoxin? There’s no biological reason for it. If it were true, we’d be lining up for aluminum shots, instead of vaccines, right? Yet, no doctor recommends that. This is not a new propaganda tactic, as only the “safe mercury” is used in vaccines as was often repeated. Here’s the kicker: The study only looked at up to three milligrams of aluminum—that’s the max in Denmark. But U.S. infants get two to three times that, stacked with other vaccines and amid more environmental toxins like pollution and chemicals. Denmark’s clean registries and lower exposures make for nice “no link” results, but it’s apples to oranges when applied elsewhere. Institutional scientists love using places like Denmark for reassurance, ignoring the real world differences. And what about direct evidence? Autopsies of autistic kids’ brains in a classic study by Chris Exley showed extraordinary high aluminum levels—THE HIGHEST EVER RECORDED IN HUMAN TISSUE. That paints a stark contrast to the Danish claims. IN SUMMARY, this study says aluminum injections cut autism risks, but it’s statistically twisted, biologically implausible and ignores higher exposures. The authors even refused data transparency requests. Don’t buy the hype. Demand real answers.

For more about aluminum in vaccines, check out these past videos from Dr. Stoller.

July 28, 2025, A flawed study to cover up damage from aluminum

July 20, 2025, Aluminum in vaccines

Aug 15, 2025, The HepB vaccine at birth—WHAT SENSE DOES THAT MAKE?

Nov 3, 2025, SIDS coverup; Florida bill demands accountability

Aug 3, 2025, The history of pediatric vaccines and the absence of caution

July 24, 2025, The pseudo-science surrounding vaccine safety

Oct 1, 2025, Int’l law professor admitted truth about COVID-19 pandemic

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment