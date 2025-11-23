Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
Nov 26, 2025

It's unsettling to read about the idea of a secret meeting like Simpsonwood. Do current epidemiological studies and established public health bodies outside this specific account generally support such a widespread historical cover-up?

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