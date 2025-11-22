CDC ‘We Lied’ Claims The Lawsuit That Can flip the Policy

Video: 2:52

There needs to be a day of reckoning for the individuals that are responsible for this crisis.

Individuals in the CDC, individuals in the HHS covered up this fact, that vaccines were causing autism.

After 30 years, the CDC has finally admitted there is no evidence vaccines don’t cause autism.

We weren’t sure we’d ever see this happen in our lifetime. Here we are seeing the CDC, the most prestigious medical, public health organization in the world, saying out loud: We lied for 30 years. It’s really remarkable.

Imagine a web of dots waiting to be connected—dots that could signal radical change in how our federal government handles public health.

If you believe influential figures in high places are pushing for real reform, stick with me as we explore some intriguing possibilities.

Let’s start with the Thomas/Stoller lawsuit against the CDC.

It flips the script entirely.

For years, skeptics have been told to prove vaccines cause autism, but this suit argues that the CDC has it backwards.

Under the precautionary principle—clearly outlined in the complaint—the CDC must prove they DON’T cause autism before recommending them to the public. Without definitive evidence of no connection, they can’t mandate or push these products on our kids.

That’s why we demanded immediate action. Until that proof exists, all childhood vaccines should shift from recommended to shared decision making between parents and doctors. No more one-size-fits-all.

Fast-forward to just a month ago. Dr. Robert Malone announced that ACIP, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will finally study the combined effects of entire childhood vaccine schedule.

This is exactly what we called for when filing the suit back in mid-August.

Coincidence or a direct response?

Now picture the other shoe dropping. With ACIP committing to examining vaccines together, not in isolation, and given that the oft repeated claim of no connection to autism has never been rigorously evidence-based; we might be on the cusp of something massive.

These aren’t isolated events. They’re threads in a larger pattern: accountability for agencies, science that actually follows precaution, and a potential overhaul of vaccine policy.

Just some musing here—connecting dots, outlining what could be a strategic plan unfolding. Are we closer to real change than we think? The evidence is mounting.

Stay vigilant, question boldly, and let’s see where these lines lead.