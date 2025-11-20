Video: 2:42

Have autism rates exploded worldwide for no reason?

A brand new 2025 study from Italy’s National Research Council says, maybe not.

They found one of the strongest links ever documented between vaccines and autism across entire countries.

Researchers compared infant vaccine schedules with autism prevalence in developed countries across North America, Europe, and Asia—places with similar health care and reporting standards to keep the data fair.

Here’s what they discovered:

The more vaccine types and doses a country gives before age one, the higher its autism rate.

The correlation, almost perfect. A link stronger than those between smoking and lung cancer in some classic studies.

In plain numbers, countries giving around 15 different vaccine types and 20 plus doses in the first year such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea average 1,213 autism cases per 100,0000 kids.

Countries giving on eight vaccine types and only nine doses such as Norway, Finland, Denmark, average average just 834 per 100,000. That’s a 50 percent plus difference.

The study even mapped nations into risk zones.

Red, critical risk countries. High early vaccines, high autism.

Green protection zone. Low early vaccines, low autism.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this. A 2011 U.S. study by DeLong found the exact same pattern across American states. And the McCullough Foundation’s landmark autism report already cataloged 107 studies showing positive associations, plus all 12 vaccinated vs unvaccinated comparisons showing dramatically lower autism in completely unvaccinated kids.

The evidence is now cross-national, dose dependent and consistent for over a decade.

Early life vaccine intensity, the number of vaccine types and doses clustered before the first birthday is the strongest modifiable factor tracking with skyrocketing autism rates worldwide.

Parents deserve to know this. The discussion is no longer IF— it’s HOW MUCH and what do we do next?

Knowledge is power. Share this if you agree. It’s time for honest answers.