Informed Consent

Informed Consent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doreen Tetz's avatar
Doreen Tetz
Nov 21, 2025

Hi Anne...I have asked this question on several sites and have not yet received an answer. Perhaps you know. If parents are correct in their assessment that behaviours consistent with autism begin shortly after vaccination....what is the difference between these children and the millions of vaccinated children that do not get autism. It seems to me that it's critical to know this.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Anne Dachel and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture