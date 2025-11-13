Here Dr. Ken Stoller explores the history of coronavirus and its nefarious link to the pharmaceutical industry.

Video: 1:56



This isn’t natural. It’s a reverse complement of Moderna’s MSH3 gene use to speed virus growth in labs.

Odds of random match? One in 3.21 trillion.

2020, same exact sequence found in SARS-CoV2, the Furin Cleavage Site that makes COVID infect humans.

Here is the deal, 2016, Moderna patents a 19-nucleotide gene sequence.

Furin site is the key to human infection, without it, no pandemic. Moderna’s CEO, Stephane Bancel helped build Wohan’s BSL-4 lab via bioMerieux trained staff.

2015, Moderna and Fauci’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases start mRNA coronavirus vaccines. 2016, patent filed. 2019, virus leaks with same sequence.

Lab leak theory? Not a theory anymore. This is molecular proof.

Ralph Baric patented recombinant coronaviruses in 2002. SARS1 emerged seven months later.

Pattern?

Why was there no investigation of SARS-1 which is recognized as a lab virus?

Bancel became a billionaire in 2020.

Demand answers. Share this. The truth is in the code. One in three trillion isn’t coincidence; it’s a smoking gun. It’s proof this was a planned democide, and we are still in it.