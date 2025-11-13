The science on the damaging effects of the COVID vaccine continues to expose how the global population was part of a horrific medical experiment gone wrong.

Video: 2:21

mRNA Shots linked to kidney damage and death—2.9 million study shocker

I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller reporting on a bombshell study of 2.9 million adults that just dropped. mRNA COVID shots raise risks of kidney injury, dialysis, and death.

Vaccinated vs unvaccinated, the data doesn’t lie. Published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences, this real world analysis from over 100 million U.S health records compared 1.45 million vaccinated to 1.45 million unvaccinated adults.

Propensity matched for fairness, age, sex, race, meds, comorbidities. Followed for a full year. Results? Alarming.

Acute kidney injury—vaccinated hit 20% higher risk. 15,809 cases versus 11, 081 unvaccinated. And it worsens over time. From months six to 12, cases keep rising. No slowdown.

This isn’t transient. It’s progressive renal damage. Dialysis, the life support for total kidney failure, 84% higher in vaccinated. 1,513 verses 697 cases.

Both Pfizer and Moderna show harm with new failures piling up month after month. Kidneys aren’t recovering; they’re failing harder.

Mortality—Pfizer recipients 20% higher all-cause death risk versus unvaccinated.

BUT HERE’S THE TRICK. They excluded first three months deaths, erasing myocarditis, clots, organ failure.

True risk—way higher.

This aligns with, for example, Levi and Ladapo’s Florida data. Pfizer mortality spike pattern, microvascular injury hitting kidneys, heart, brain non-stop.

Bottom line—the modified mRNA shots linked to escalating kidney crises and hidden deaths. No end in sight as data mounts, accountability looms.

Check the full study, share.

If you’re shocked, your health, your call.