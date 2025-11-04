Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
Nov 4, 2025

Regarding the FL bill, if passed, it will only provide further documentation of what has been known for decades…that vaccines cause SIDS. It won’t stop the killing of infants by vaccines. Insufficient and unacceptable, to say the very least.

A case or two of “measles” results in hysteria, elimination of exemptions (which is in actuality further elimination of parental rights), more vaccines, and more mandates, but 4500 VIDS deaths per year (not to mention all the other ways vaccines kill, permanently disable, and make chronically ill) results in no elimination of the culprits and no bringing to justice of the perpetrators. Wrong on every single level.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
Nov 4, 2025

Trump, Kennedy, and MAHA have not done one meaningful thing to stop the vaccine devastation or to restore and uphold healthcare decision making and parental rights. I cover that here:

https://ageofautism.com/maha-report-card-for-vaccines-and-rights/

At the end of the above article, there are 3 links, including one for a 7-point Common Sense Plan that could be implemented today. Those in power clearly have no interest in stopping the vaccine devastation, in bringing to justice those responsible for it, in disrupting and eliminating the vaccine profit and power flows, in dismantling and disposing of the fraudulent vaccine paradigm, in restoring and upholding rights, or in providing meaningful help to impacted individuals and their families.

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