We are now so used to normally developing children suddenly or gradually losing learned skills and descending into autism. It’s a mystery to modern medicine, symbolized by the colorful autism puzzle piece.

Another unexplained aspect of childhood today is SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome, where seemingly healthy babies are found dead in their cribs.

Increasingly, for both happenings, the link to routine childhood vaccines is seen as causal.

Dr. Ken Stoller reveals how Florida is moving to honestly address the issue of SIDS.

Video: 3:01

In the USA, up to 4,500 infants die suddenly each year unexplained. For decades, sudden infant death syndrome was a mystery, but in 2025, science and law are rewriting the story. It’s not just bad luck; it’s metabolic vulnerabilities, genetics, and the smoking gun. No surprise—it’s vaccines. Florida’s House Bill 188 demands change for suddenly unexpected infant deaths. It mandates full autopsies, toxicology, 90-day vaccine records, CDC reporting. Non-compliance: $5,000 fines license loss. No more unexplained or putting innocent fathers in prison. This follows the 2023 SIMS ruling in vaccine court. One one week old died eight hours after five vaccines. Autopsy: brain swelling, lung congestion. Judge: vaccines triggered encephalopathy via cytoine storm $300,000 award, rare wn against DOJ. RFK Jr. is quoted as saying, “DOJ protects the fund, not victims. Science backs it. Infants‘ detoxification enzymes are 360 percent less than adult levels at birth. Preemies, worse. Vaccines add 3, 325micrograms of aluminum in year one, unprocessed, straight into the blood stream. That means infants spend the better part of their first year with neurotoxic levels of aluminum in their bodies. According to VAERS, 75 percent SIDS-like reports take place within a week post-vax, peak day two. SIDS is really VIDS, vaccine-induced death syndrome. SIDS was always preventable, but that would have meant coming clean, and coming clean would terminate the vaccine program because no one would want them. So the government decided to protect the program, not the public. Before another crib empties, demand answers, demand accountability, demand informed consent. Spoiler alert. One of the reasons vaccines are such a sacred cow in medicine is that any question about their safety, could lead to a very inconvenient truth: our own regulators being willfully blind to the fact that the vaccine schedule has been and still is, a form of infanticide. The unexplained is ending and those who are responsible will get their comeuppance in this life or the next.

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