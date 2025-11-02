Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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Valerie Nelson's avatar
Valerie Nelson
Nov 2, 2025Edited

Thank you Anne, these cereals are indeed toxic. My children grew up on porridge made the traditional Scottish way with oatmeal steeped over night then boiled with a little salt but even that has been corrupted with sugar laden toppings.

I’m curious to know more about synthetic folic acid which not only is added to cereals but given to women in pregnancy. Neural tube defects may well have been reduced or even eliminated but in my experience there’s been an massive rise in tongue tie which I understand can be due to over strengthening of a baby’s central line. Tongue tie impedes breastfeeding making it either impossible or extremely painful which only benefits the formula milk industry at the expense of child health. Midwifery staff are poorly trained in this area and help can be expensive and hard to source. Can you shed any light on this as it’s very hard to find reliable information.

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