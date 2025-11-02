RNA vs Heart 85 Second Bombshell

VIDEO 1:38

A bombshell study from Peking University just exposed a molecular link between mRNA and deadly heart inflammation.

Really we are talking about modified or mod mRNA vaccines

This isn’t theory. It’s lab-proven damage.

They took human heart cells, injected them with Pfizer/Moderna-style mRNA, the exact same modified code.

Result?

IL6 inflammation signal doubled, cell death up 30 percent, heart damage markers, CK-MB up 50 percent, troponin doubled.

Here’s how.

The mod mRNA hijacks a natural brake, microRNA let-7f. Normally stops inflammation. Vaccine mRNA steals it. IL6 runs wild, heart cells die.

Even mild myocarditis scars the heart, can kill suddenly.

Japanese study: Spike protein in heart tissue months later.

Regulators say “rare,” but the design itself triggers it.

Built-in flaw. Remember when the lame stream media said mostly peaceful riots?

Not so rare.

This isn’t coincidence. It’s molecular sabotage. The mod mRNA platform is lethal and needs to be banned. Tell the truth Share this before another heart stops.