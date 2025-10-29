Dr. Ken Stoller has seen the government coverup of the vaccine-autism controversy first hand. The evidence is overwhelming. The public needs to recognize that there has been no oversight, just profiteering and corruption.

VIDEO: 3:47

In the fall of 2025 explosive data has dropped that could change how we view child health forever.

Congressional testimony from Henry Ford Health System revealed vaccinated kids have way higher rates of autism and autoimmune diseases than unvaccinated ones.

But instead of a national debate, we got Tylenol blamed?

That’s a distraction.

I’m Dr. K. Paul Stoller and in three minutes I’ll break down three undeniable reasons vaccines cause autism—no fluff, just facts.

First and foremost, I was invited to testify in front of the Congressional Reform and Oversight Committee in 2004.

I was pulled aside and told this: “Everyone in the up echelons of government who wants to know if vaccines cause autism already knows, but they won’t do anything about it, and there will never be legislation with the words treatment and autism together for that reason.”

I wanted you to know I was told that two decades ago and we are no further along in helping these vaccine-injured children.

Blaming Tylenol should be proof enough of that point.

Let me review what was recently revealed.

Point 1

The bell curve of harm: Vaccines aren’t safe—they’re relatively safe at best. On a bell curve, 20 percent get no issues.

60 percent get minor stuff—allergies, eczema, asthma—we’ve normalized.

10 percent get the worst: SIDS, classic autism, lifelong conditions.

We only talk about the first two-thirds, but that far end, real kids, real devastation. And it’s not normal.

Point 2

Vaccine-induced encephalopathy equals brain damage. Every drug has side effects. Tylenol can kill your liver.

Vaccines, brain inflammation, a documented side effect called vaccine-induced encephalopathy.

Would you take a drug that lists brain damage as a risk once, daily? No.

But we inject it into newborns within hours of birth and call it protection.

Autism?

In many cases it’s misdiagnosed brain injury from vaccines.

The data shows clear odds ratios. It’s not coincidence.

Point 3

Vaccines bypass your body’s defenses. Your body has two natural shields: skin blocks invaders, gut filters toxins.

Vaccines injected straight into the bloodstream, no filtering, no protection.

Synthetic chemicals, metals, proteins, 400 times higher risks of lifelong conditions in vaccinated kids vs unvaccinated.

Florida’s Medicaid data, Henry Ford, private clinics all show the same pattern.

We’ve been gaslit to think allergies, autism, chronic illness are normal. They’re not.

The data is clear. The pattern is undeniable. Vaccines cause autism. Don’t let Tylenol distract you. Tylenol is part of the smoke, but Tylenol is not the gun. Vaccines are the gun and those that were always in a position to help, willfully let a form of infanticide continue because they were all cowards.

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Let’s demand the truth for our kids.