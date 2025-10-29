Informed Consent

Informed Consent

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
Oct 29, 2025

You wrote "Dr. Ken Stoller has seen the government coverup of the vaccine-autism controversy first hand. The evidence is overwhelming. The public needs to recognize that there has been no oversight, just profiteering and corruption." Well said, however I would add poisoning as well not just by implication. Why won't the public wake up? Universal propaganda, paid for by the drug pushers, pushed by government for over a hundred years. I recall I was "taught" vaccine propaganda at school aged twelve - it was called science. Vaccination is on of the five pillars of the religion of science that you will get if you google top five "scientific truths" in any search engine. The others are evolution, relativity, genetics, heliocentrism. Nothing less than a complete rejection of science in the theory and practice of mechanistic science in medicine will end this barbarism.

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Jane Wills's avatar
Jane Wills
Oct 29, 2025

This is a lovely clear summary of the situation, thank you.

Us parents have learned this the hard way over the past 20 years. No one wanted to listen. But now something's changed and that's politics. There are people in the White House who have listened and are doing something about it. This is truly remarkable.

Living in the UK, I can tell you it is not to be underestimated. In our political system, people who speak out about vaccine damage are laughed out of court and shut down. There is no one who is listening, let alone doing anything. The system is carrying on as normal, poisoning our babies.

It breaks my heart to think of all the children and families who will be suffering a lifetime of asthma, eczema, food allergy, ADHD and autism as a result. Our society can't cope with the numbers already in the system and we are producing more every day.

Substack is a great medium for sharing our experiences and finding solidarity with others who are in the same boat but in the UK, we are a long way off having the kind of social movement that has brought change in the USA. We need the insurgent party Reform to pick this up. If anyone is reading and knows how to make this happen, please DM me. I sent them an email and didn't get any response!

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