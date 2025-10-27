Once again there is the push to get that annual flu vaccine (along with another COVID vax booster). It’s all good. There is no mention of side effects or efficacy rates.

Here’s what the public is told:

Walmart: Who knew?​ Stay ahead of your health & get a flu shot at the same store you grab groceries.

Walgreens: Check out the new Walgreens Commercial starring our very own Morgan F!!

Walgreens TV Spot, ‘Toy: Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines

Of course, your tax dollars are also used to advertise flu vaccines. Check out what’s available on this HHS website:

Want to use our campaign ads? —The ads were developed for the Risk Less. Do More. campaign to raise awareness of respiratory viruses and promote the benefits of getting this season’s flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines. They include video, social, and digital assets with messages tailored to priority audiences.

It seems HHS is the advertising arm for Big Pharma’s vaccine division.

Here Dr. Ken Stoller looks at the science regarding flu vaccines so people can make an informed decision knowing both the risks and benefits, something completely absent from medicine today.

Every year millions of people get seasonal influenza vaccines. Health authorities say they reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization, and death. But the story is not what many believe or [are] told to believe. How strong is the evidence for safety and efficacy? What are the limits and contradictions in that evidence? What does this mean for informed consent?



Okay, what do the studies show? A study in children randomized 115 participants to receive the inactivated trivalent influenza vaccines, TIF or placebo. Over nine months, vaccine recipients had a significantly higher rate of non-influenza respiratory virus infections. A recent large pre-print study of about 53,000 employees at the Cleveland Clinic found that the vaccinated group had a higher rate of flu infection and calculated vaccine effectiveness of 26.9 percent for that season. Some vaccines show lower effectiveness in people vaccinated in both current and prior seasons. These factors mean, yes, there are signals of concern and limitations, to say the least. What about informed consent and public messaging. If a vaccine doesn’t guarantee prevention, effectiveness varies, and risks/benefits differ widely among individuals, then informed consent becomes crucial. But if true informed consent were given, no one would want the flu vaccine. So, if that is true, what would that tell you? Flu vaccines remain one of the major tools in public health—which should tell you a lot about the state of our public health. Essentially, our public health policy is a vaccine marketing scheme. And why would that be? Because Pharma runs our public health policy. When you strip away slogans, the fear porn, and sundry propaganda, one thing is clear, upholding informed consent isn’t optional—it’s essential, but you have to be informed yourself to obtain informed consent. And therein lies the problem. If you are convinced you need a flu vaccine, ask: How effective is this vaccine for me this season? What are the documented risks and known limits? Has the provider clearly laid these out? . . .because making informed decisions means being equipped with both what we know and what we don’t know. The truth is there, but buried, hidden and obfuscated by a marketing agenda.

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