The pneumococcal vaccine is given in 4 doses: 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, and 12-15 months. New research shows that it may actually be related to more sickness and death, not less.

Dr. Ken Stoller sums up the findings. Will our health officials be interested?

Pneumococcal vaccines: New findings, big questions

For decades pneumococcal vaccines have been presented as a cornerstone of adult and childhood protection against severe bacterial infections: pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis caused by streptococcus pneumonia.

But new analysis of real-world data has raised questions that deserve an honest, careful look.

Here’s the baseline: U.S. and European health authorities recommend pneumococcal conjugate vaccines for children and many older adults.

In recent years the U.S. has approved newer conjugate vaccines: PCV15, PCV20, and PVC 21 to broaden coverage.

For adults, guidance from advisory committees still includes these PCVs and, in some circumstances, the older polysaccharide vaccine, PPSV23.

Now a large population-based analysis from Catalonia [Spain] has been drawing attention. The authors looked at more than two million adults aged 50 and over, and after adjusting for age, sex, influenza vaccination and major comorbidities, reported that people recorded as having received certain pneumococcal vaccines had higher rates of pneumonia hospitalization and pneumonia-related deaths than those who were not vaccinated.

Wait a darn minute! What did they find? That sounds shocking!

It runs counter to decades of public health messaging.

So how do we make sense of it? So what should you make of a study like this and what should health authorities do?

First, public health agencies should evaluate the findings quickly and transparently: check methods, see if other data sets show similar signals.

Bottom line is, you don’t give people medical procedures that cause harm.

Science advances by asking by asking hard questions and testing findings critically.

In public health, the right response is not panic nor dismissal, but rigorous inquiry, clear explanation and patient-centered care.

Unfortunately, public health priorities have been about protecting public health policy, not the public. And so the public gets propagandized so Pharma profits can flow without interruptions.