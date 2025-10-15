Dr. Stoller explains that the globalists who have had enormous power over us are being exposed for what they are. We are seeing through their schemes and prevarication.

Feeling like you can’t trust what’s real anymore? You’re not alone.

From manipulated media to global agendas, a web of lies and deceptions shaping our world.

In three minutes I’ll unpack the Deep State and their alleged schemes to control us.

Who’s ‘they’?

A shadowy network, family bloodlines BIS, CIA, FBI factions, Big Pharma, Hollywood elites, billionaires, NGOs, even universities.

They’re not just influencers; they’re puppets of a master who has them pushing propaganda to control your mind, money, and freedom, aiming for a one world government.

Their tools? Deception sand prevarications.

Take mainstream media, owned by this machine. It spins narratives, buries truth, and mocks skeptics.

Climate change? A cash cow for elites like Gates and Soros, funneling tax dollars into their ‘green’ empires while restricting how you live.

Vaccines? Billions in payouts for injuries, yet Big Pharma faces no accountability, shielded by a government they control.

The health care industry keeps you sick for profit, censoring cures on Google and YouTube.

Even organic food’s been high jacked. GMOs and lab grown meat creep in.

Education? It’s not about free thinking; it’s about programming kids with distorted history.

Taxes: The fund wars and NGOs, not your community, keeping you trapped in debt.

NGOs? Some are fronts for child trafficking or political schemes. Doing the dirty work the government isn’t allowed to do.

Bigger scans? 9/11sparks wars and surveillance, but who really profited?

The UN’s agenda 2030 pushes sustainability to erode sovereignty, while its peacekeepers dodge rape and trafficking scandals.

The transgender industry? It’s a profit driven agenda, pushing hormones on kids despite 40 percent suicide attempt rates.

Social media giants, you know their names. You may be watching this on one of their platforms. They are not our friends because they control narratives and elections.

The term ‘conspiracy theory’ [is] a CIA term to silence truth seekers. From over population myths to USAID’s shady aid, it’s all about power, money and control.

The good news is, the Deep State’s game is crumbling as people wake up and sunshine finds all these cockroaches.

Don’t be their sheep, dig for truth.

Share this video, follow citizen journalists, and demand accountability.

Subscribe for more and let’s expose the lies together.