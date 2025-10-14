So who really has power over the regulators?

Vaccines: trust and debate: what the public needs to know.

Why do vaccine debates get so heated, and why do so many people feel shut out of the conversation?

In this short video we’ll look at why transparency, evidence, and respectful debate matter for public health.

In recent years, governments, media outlets, and communities have clashed over vaccine messaging.

Some people distrust official sources and want open debate. Others worry that so-called false claims can lead to vaccine hesitancy.

Both perspectives matter, but they need to be handled differently.

Here’s how safety is assessed:

First come the laboratory and animal studies, then phased human clinical trials to test safety and effectiveness.

Regulators like the FDA, EMA, MHRA review the data before approval. After approval, systems such as VAERS, Vaccine Safety Datalink programs and national pharmacovigilance systems continually monitor for rare adverse events.

That ongoing monitoring is a key part of safety, and it’s how rare signals should be detected and investigated—but therein lies the problem.

Regulatory agencies were captured by a group whose only interest was to cull humanity.

Every effort was made to make sure that adverse events from the COVID bioweapon jab were not reported, and the inadequate reporting system called VAERS hardly can be described as an ongoing monitoring when it underreports by 99 percent.

Distrust often comes from a few real issues:

Inconsistent messaging, withheld data, or perceived conflicts of interest.

When regulators or companies make mistakes, it erodes trust, and restoring that trust requires openness. Independent review, and clear communication

But a mistake is burning the toast or spilling the milk. This democide was not a mistake. It was well-planned out.

Public debate is is healthy when it’s evidence based. A constructive debate means:

1. Experts cite peer reviewed studies and disclose conflicts of interest;

2. Critics present testable claims and allow independent scrutiny; and

3. Media provides context rather than headlines.

Inviting independent scientists, patients, advocates and regulators into public forums can help rebuild confidence

Did that happen?

NO. Let’s start with, why did they call a gene injection a vaccine—a gene injection that neither prevented transmission nor infection?

Normally we would talk to a trusted clinician and check reputable public health sources, but what if that trusted clinician was getting incentivized to jab with the bioweapon and what if reputable public health sources were captured by those driven by profit and eugenics?

Policy makers and media should welcome scrutiny and improve transparency.

BUT THEY DIDN’T. They hide as much as they could. Remember Pfizer wanted their clinical data kept secret for 75 years?

Citizens should demand better answers and insist on evidence we still are not getting. That’s how we move from mistrust to informed decisions.