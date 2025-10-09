In a speech at the United Nations on September 25th, US HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. rejected the UN’s political declaration on non-communicable diseases.

“The United States will walk away from the declaration, but we will never walk away from the world or our commitment to end chronic disease.”

He further added, “It exceeds the U.N.’s proper role while ignoring the most pressing health issues.”

Here Dr. Ken Stoller gives us the details.

Video: 2:48

Almost five years after being labeled part of a so-called disinformation dozen and pushed off major platforms, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. worked to the United Nations podium and said, no.

-Not to a war, but to a global health declaration he argued would surrender national sovereignty. From misinformation to message maker, Kennedy’s rise forces a single question on the world stage: Who gets to decide how we protect public health? Nations or transnational institutions? The once black-listed and censored Kennedy, now US Health Human Services Secretary, used his UN speech to reject the 2025 political declaration on non-communicable diseases. The stakes, he argued, weren’t only public health, they were constitutional: taxes, digital surveillance, and unelected actors shaping national policy. He invoked his uncle’s warning about existential threats, but his target was different. Ultra-processed food, chronic disease, and what he called a health bureaucracy that undermines democracy. Kennedy cited stark numbers. Chronic disease now drives roughly $4 trillion in US health care spending, and globally about 40 million die each year from chronic illnesses. So what did Kennedy oppose? He said the declaration would build interoperable digital surveillance of citizens, push fiscal controls like taxes tied to global framework, and let corporations and NGO’s co-author policy, bypassing democratic oversight. In short, advice, he said, not mandates, coordination, not compulsion. Critics point to specific clauses, calls for integrated surveillance across digital health platforms, advertising and labeling control targeting food and vaping, and language elevating WHO’s coordinating role. For Kennedy, that’s a slippery slope toward global governance on health. He also connected this moment to the transnational censorship machinery, groups that pushed information control during COVID and tech platform measures that once silenced dissenting voices, including his own. In his view, the same forces now sought to lock in policy through global declarations. Kennedy framed a choice: accept the UN path, he said, and hand over fiscal and policy levers to international actors OR follow a US-led approach that tackles root causes like ultra-processed food, reforms WHO, and preserves democratic control. What was once labeled fringe, mass petitions, grassroots campaigns calling for WHO reform and national control, has become mainstream policy. The result, a dramatic pivot in US posture at the UN.

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