HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly stated that childhood vaccines have no real safety history. There have never been been legitimate double blind placebo studies on any vaccine before being put on the childhood schedule. Essentially, there is no proof of safety.

Dr. Ken Stoller explains how Dr. Vinay Prasad at FDA is changing things.

Dr Stoller Reveals Vaccine Schedule Debate

Video: 4:47

Could that schedule be, as he put it, suboptimal?

The United States has one of the busiest immunization schedules in the world, but in October, 2025, a top FDA vaccine official sparked a fresh debate.

Dr. Vinay Prasad, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told reporters the scientific establishment shouldn’t defend the current schedule blindly. He said it’s possible the timing and way shots are given, including multiple vaccines at the same visit, might need re-evaluation.

Two technical terms to keep in mind: Combination vaccines put several antigens into one shot or vial. Concomitant administration means giving two or more separate vaccines at the same visit.

Historically, regulators have stronger data for combination vaccines than for giving multiple individual shots at once, and Prasad says the FDA will raise the evidentiary bar for concomitant administration. He also says the agency has submitted a paper on this topic to a medical journal.

The debate isn’t just academic. President Trump suggested spacing out some vaccines and delaying the hepatitis B shot for newborns whose mothers test negative.

CDC advisors recently discussed removing the combination MMRV vaccine, the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella shot for kids under four because of a small increased risk of febrile seizures, and they consider whether to delay the first hepatitis B dose. The CDC has not made a final decision.

Not everyone welcomes these conversations. Pharma-captured pediatric groups warn that delaying or spacing shots could leave children vulnerable to serious infections during the ages they’re most at risk.

The American Academy of Pediatrics spews pharma propaganda as if their operational funds depend on it. –Oh, I guess they do depend on the largesse of Big Pharma and coordinate their edicts and policies with Big Pharma. I’m not a lawyer, but I think that is called racketeering.

So why is this debate happening now?

Partly because the COVID era shook public trust. Vaccine mandates and heated politics increased hesitancy in some communities.

Prasad argues that pointing fingers at the President for rising hesitancy misses the larger context: years of pandemic policy and communication missteps contributed to the problem.

What’s next?

Prasad says the FDA plans new guidance and higher standards for studies that support giving multiple vaccines together.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the CDC’s key advisory group, is already examining cumulative effects of the schedule.

Any major changes would be based on evidence and would require careful weighing of risks and benefits.

Bottom line: Science evolves, and public health recommendations can too. When solid data support the change, or in the case of vaccines, the lack of safety data, should cause the recommended ACIP vaccine schedule to be placed in Class B, where the decision to get the vaccines or not is based on individual consultation with a health care provider and informed consent.

For parents, if you’re unsure, it would seem logical to talk with your pediatrician, but never was there a more brainwashed, conflicted, and bribed group of physicians on the planet.

Ask what evidence drives the schedule and you will get an interesting answer:

THERE IS NO EVIDENCE.

What the risks there are in making public health decisions [are] based on fear and greed.

Of course policy debates will continue as there are too many politicians, regulators and academicians fully under the control of Big Pharma.

With the vaccine schedule put in category B, the decision to vaccinate your child will be between you and your trusted clinician by your side as it should be.