On September 22nd, during a White House press conference, President Trump linked Tylenol use by pregnant women to autism. Vaccines were also cited as causal, but the mainstream media immediately responded by focusing on Tylenol and ignoring the interaction between vaccines and Tylenol use.

Notice the headlines:

Wall Street Journal: Does Tylenol Cause Autism? Here’s How We Could Find Out

BBC News: Trump makes unproven link between autism and Tylenol

New York Times: Trump Issues Warning Based on Unproven Link Between Tylenol and Autism

CNN: Trump links autism to acetaminophen use during pregnancy, despite decades of evidence it’s safe

Tylenol has been available OTC since 1960, but the explosion in autism goes back only to the 1990s. Tylenol may be a factor, but the smoking gun is the battery of vaccines lined up for every child starting at birth.

Is Tylenol Really Linked to Autism? Dr. Stoller Breaks It Down

Here Dr. Stoller warns us not to be distracted from the real evidence.

Video: 2:20

President Trump sparked a firestorm by suggesting that Tylenol causes autism. Backed by RFK Jr. and others, this claim has fueled heated debates online. But is there any truth to it? In three minutes, I’ll break down why this Tylenol autism link is shaky at best and why it’s distracting from bigger issues. Let’s go to that bush that they are beating around. First, let’s talk Tylenol, aka acetaminophen. It’s an imperfect, if not dangerous drug that causes glutathione levels in the body to crash. Overdoses can wreck your liver. Just six extra strength pills in a day can cause damage. About half of US liver failures are linked to acetaminophen misuse, so yeah, be careful. BUT AUTISM, the evidence is super weak.

THEY ALL KNOW

A 2023 paper some point to as a smoking gun linking Tylenol to autism is a little sketchy, when the real independent medical evidence strongly implicates vaccines are the cause of autism and regulators and top tier government officials have known this for decades. To come out and imply Tylenol is the smoking gun is duplicitous. It may be part of the smoke, but it is not the gun. There are natural ways of lowering a high fever without interfering with the immune system, but in our current medical paradigm, only pharmaceutical products can be used to treat illness. One of my recent videos discusses how do you use garden sage foot wraps to lower fevers without drugs.

Here’s the bigger issue. This Tylenol talk seems like a deflection. Critics like Alex Berenson argue RFK Jr. and his team are dodging the real debate, mod mRNA vaccine safety. They say these advisors embarrass Trump by pushing weak science, hurting his legacy while shielding vaccine makers. Public trust in medicine is crumbling and this noise isn’t helping . What’s the truth? Tylenol’s risks are real, but [is it] the primary cause for autism?—not the truth. Check the science yourself and demand clear answers on all health policies, vaccines included. Subscribe for more and let’s cut through the noise together.

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